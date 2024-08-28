Jets Clean House at QB With Multiple Cuts

The New York Jets quarterback room was chopped in half on cutdown day.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared the news on Tuesday, August 27 that Gang Green “waived QBs Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley.” That leaves the green and white with only two quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster with Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.

Jets Didn’t Like What They Saw From the QB3 Battle

The green and white had an open competition for the QB3 gig on the roster. It was a one-on-one matchup between Martinez and Peasley.

The first preseason game against the Washington Commanders featured highlights from both quarterbacks. However, the second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers left much to be desired.

The preseason finale against the New York Giants featured some solid moments, but neither player seized the job. Now both of them are unemployed.

For now, the Jets have cleared the room and are operating with only two passers on the initial 53-man roster.

A recent rule alteration could push the Jets to add a passer to the 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season opener.

“Important note as teams construct their initial 53-man rosters: NFL teams were informed that the NFLPA vetoed the revised Emergency 3rd Quarterback rule that would have allowed teams to elevate a bona fide QB from the practice squad an unlimited number of times. So, the rule reverted to the 2023 version, which says the emergency third QB must be on the 53-man roster, not an elevation,” Pelissero explained.

This change might behoove the team to add another passer to the bullpen. It doesn’t necessarily have to be one of the players they had in camp, but someone to provide some insurance at the game’s most important position.

Last season because of ineffective play and an array of injuries, the Jets were forced to play four different players at quarterback. In a perfect world, the green and white won’t have to go through those trials and tribulations. However, the job of an NFL general manager is to expect the worst and hope for the best.

If Joe Douglas adopts that mentality, then he should be ready for any scenario that presents itself.

A Jets Rookie Isn’t Quite Ready to Make His Debut

The green and white invested the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round to select Jordan Travis out of Florida State.

Fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for him to make his debut with the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Tuesday, August 27 that Travis will remain on the NFI (Non-Football-Injury) list which rules him out for the first four games of the 2024 season at least.

“Hopefully it’s something that we can revisit later in the year,” Saleh added.

Travis suffered a brutal leg fracture during his final season at Florida State. Saleh revealed that Travis’ recovery and rehab from that injury has taken longer than they originally anticipated.

To be candid, Travis wasn’t expected to suit up in his rookie season. The intention was always for Travis to learn and develop behind more seasoned players in Rodgers and Taylor.

Travis staying on the NFI list confirms that will be his destiny for a large chunk of the 2024 campaign if not all of it.