Jets Bring Back MVP QB After He Beat out Rookie Passer in Camp

The New York Jets have added another arm to the bullpen.

On Tuesday, August 27 the green and white cleared the decks in the quarterback room by waiving Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley. A day later, the Jets have decided to bring Martinez back into the fold on the practice squad.

Brian Costello of the New York Post said Martinez’s presence on the practice squad means that he “won the battle with Andrew Peasley to be the third QB on the Jets.”

The Jets only have two other quarterbacks on the roster with Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor. Both of those players are on the final 53-man roster.

Gang Green Opted for a Tad More Experience at the QB3 Position

Most thought Jordan Travis would fill in as the Jets’ QB3 this season. However, his rehab from a gruesome leg fracture suffered at Florida State has taken longer than expected.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Travis will remain on the NFI (Non-Football-Injury) list which rules him out for at least the first four games of the season.

The uncertainty of Travis’ injury status left the team scrambling for answers at the quarterback position seeking depth. New York ended up bringing in Martinez and Peasley to battle it out in camp and during the preseason.

Both players are 24 years of age, but Martinez has had more experience. The former Nebraska and Kansas State product created some headlines this offseason by being the best player in the newly formed UFL (United Football League).

He won the inaugural regular season MVP award, he was selected as a member of the All-UFL team, and finally, he won the MVP award in the championship game.

After an outstanding season, the Jets scooped him up at the beginning of training camp.

Going Through the Statistics From the Preseason

Martinez battled against Peasley for that QB3 gig.

In three preseason games, Martinez was 25-of-47 [53% completion percentage] with 270 passing yards.

Peasley was more accurate completing 61% of his passes [20-of-33]. However, he had fewer passing yards with only 181.

The other advantage that Martinez had was on the ground. He toted the rock six times for 51 yards rushing. Peasley was less effective in that department finishing with seven carries for just 24 yards.

Beyond the statistics, Martinez passed the eye test with flying colors. Peasley didn’t quite look ready for the moment. It’s worth noting that neither player did enough in training camp or the preseason to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster.

Instead, the Jets are stashing Martinez on the practice squad as an intriguing developmental piece.

New York had a chance to get a more veteran player on the practice squad at quarterback like Mike White. The former Jets passer was released by the Miami Dolphins over the weekend and wasn’t subject to waivers due to his service time in the league.

New York didn’t make an aggressive push and instead White stayed in the AFC East by joining the Buffalo Bills.

When discussing the possibility of adding a young or veteran quarterback to the roster for depth, Jets team reporter Nick Faria told me on “Boy Green Daily” that it doesn’t matter. He explained that Jets fans are hoping whoever the QB3 is this season doesn’t see the field because that would likely mean terrible news.