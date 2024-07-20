Former Jets First-Round Pick Named 2024 Breakout Candidate

The New York Jets have been patiently waiting for Alijah Vera-Tucker’s breakout season. That season could be coming in 2024 as the team attempts to make a Super Bowl run.

Vera-Tucker has dealt with injuries the past two seasons. With a clean bill of health in 2024, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder is predicting a breakout season for him.

“Staying healthy will be key to Vera-Tucker having a good campaign as he’s only played in 12 games over the last two years,” Holder wrote. “Also, with the free-agent signings of Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, as well as the Jets selecting Olu Fashanu in the first round of the draft, the USC product will be able to stick at guard instead of playing multiple positions as he has in the past.”

There’s a lot of new faces on the Jets offensive line. That could take some of the pressure off of Vera-Tucker to find his footing in his fourth NFL season.

Alijah Vera-Tucker’s Football Career

Although he’s struggled at the NFL level, Vera-Tucker enjoyed plenty of success in football leading up to his pro career.

Vera-Tucker was a 4-star recruit out of high school in Oakland. He decided to stay in his home state to play for the USC Trojans despite offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, and others.

The Trojans started two seasons after redshirting his first year. He played both guard and tackle, earning All-Pac-12 honors in both seasons. That versatility and his on-field play helped him get picked up in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Jets.

Despite a promising rookie year, Vera-Tucker has struggled in the NFL. He’s bounced around multiple positions at the NFL level, and suffered season-ending triceps and Achilles injuries over the last two seasons.

Fortunately, head coach Robert Saleh is trying to stick Vera-Tucker at one position in 2024. As long as he can stay healthy, he’ll finally have a season of stability for once this upcoming year.

New York’s New-Look Offensive Line

Vera-Tucker is an entrenched veteran at this point. However, the Jets have brought in a ton of new faces to revamp their offensive line.

Tyron Smith is the biggest star coming into New York. A five-time All-Pro for the Dallas Cowboys, Smith joined the Jets this offseason on a one-year deal. He’ll likely be holding down the left tackle spot, with first-round pick Olu Fashanu getting a year to potentially sit and learn behind the future Hall of Famer.

Meanwhile, the Jets added a couple of other veterans onto the offensive line. Morgan Moses and John Simpson were also brought in this offseason to be starting-caliber linemen.

The Jets are also hoping for a second-year jump from center Joe Tippmann. A second-round pick in 2023, he showed flashes of legitimate talent as a starter for the Jets. He was a promising prospect coming out of Wisconsin, and could develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber center with enough times.

All of these players should help keep Aaron Rodgers clean in the pocket in 2024. However, a lot of the offensive line’s success will hinge on a breakout year from Vera-Tucker.