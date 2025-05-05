Jets Connected to 5-Time Pro Bowler in Post-Draft Free Agency

The New York Jets still have a void in the wide receiver room following the 2025 NFL draft.

Senior NFL news writer Kevin Patra, of the NFL Media Group, listed the Jets as a top landing spot for veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“Garrett Wilson remains a stud but is back to being the lone wolf. Allen Lazard took a hefty pay cut to stay in New York, likely because he’s got a better shot to get reps with the Jets than anywhere else. Josh Reynolds is coming off an ineffective 2024 (194 yards in nine games). Tyler Johnson is a projection. Malachi Corley is an unknown. And fourth-rounder Arian Smith is a track athlete with one year of college production. Wilson needs help — again. Cooper could provide a competent route-runner on the boundary to complement Wilson and give Justin Fields a proven weapon who likely wouldn’t cost much,” Patra explained.

Cooper Still Has More Left in the NFL Tank

The former Alabama product had a very strange 2024 season. He spent the first six games of the year with the dysfunctional Cleveland Browns. Then, ahead of the trade deadline, Cooper was shipped off to the Buffalo Bills.

It resulted in the worst year of Cooper’s NFL career. He finished with career lows in receptions (44), receiving yards (547), and receiving touchdowns (four).

However, before last season, Cooper had finished with at least 1,000 receiving yards in five of the last six years. In 2023, Cooper finished with a career high in receiving yards (1,250).

Cooper, 30, is a five-time Pro Bowler and would serve as a massive upgrade over whoever the hell is lining up opposite Wilson.

A Value at This Stage of the Offseason

Cooper is the top remaining free agent on Pro Football Focus’ big board. Back in March, Cooper was ranked as the No. 7 overall best free agent expected to be available.

PFF projected him to sign a two-year deal for $30 million with $25 million guaranteed. Spotrac projected him to make even more money than that on the open market. The calculated market value for Cooper was a two-year deal for $37.8 million.

Cooper didn’t get that kind of bag at the beginning of free agency, and he sure as heck ain’t getting that post-draft.

General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn revealed that the decision to go with a youth movement was a targeted approach. Instead of signing older over priced veterans, the Jets opted for younger, more unproven options. The key for the Jets is that they are relying on their coaching staff to get the most out of the talent they signed.

However, the draft is over. The last resort for the Jets to add big-name pieces is in this late stage of free agency. Cooper is going to come relatively cheap and would provide key insurance at the wide receiver position.

The Jets don’t have a legitimate WR2 on the roster. Right now, Wilson is on pace to break the Jets’ single-season target record based on the talent around him at pass catcher. While that would be a lot of fun, this team would be better served with a slightly more balanced approach.