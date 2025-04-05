Hi, Subscriber

$10 Million Jets Starter Fires off Warning to QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders reacting after a college football game.

New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco shared some friendly advice to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

A fan account shared a highlight video clip of Sanders’ Pro Day on Friday, April 4 on social media. Cisco responded to that video with the caption, “Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy.”

Cisco, who signed a one-year deal for $10 million to join the Jets this offseason, knows a thing or two about intercepting the football.

Across his four seasons in the NFL, Cisco has over 24 pass deflections and eight interceptions. During his three seasons in college, Cisco added another 16 pass deflections and 13 picks.

Sanders Brings Some Swagger to the QB Position

The Colorado product is coming off a career year in 2024. Sanders set new career highs in completion percentage (74%), completions (353), attempts (477), passing yards (4134), passing touchdowns (37), and yards per attempt (8.7).

Following his Pro Day, Sanders was feeling himself.

“All I need is an opportunity. Simple. Whatever franchise wanna change they franchise, then it’s no doubt who to go with. You’ll be a fool not to pick me,” Sanders told ESPN analysts Field Yates and Louis Riddick on “NFL Live.”

Coming out of the 2025 NFL Combine, Sanders received some intense criticism.

An anonymous quarterbacks coach from a team with a pick inside the top-7 of the 2025 NFL draft described Sanders as “brash and arrogant” during his team interview in Indianapolis, per NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Longtime former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky had a big problem with that.

“We can’t praise Baker Mayfield and fall in love with Baker Mayfield because of his charisma, cockiness, his self-belief and then kind of view it differently with Shedeur,” Orlovsky explained on “NFL Live.”

Conflicting Opinions on Whether or Not Jets Are in on Sanders

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid said in a column that the Jets at pick No. 7 are the floor for Sanders in the first round.

In other words, if he fell to that spot, he wouldn’t fall any further, and the Jets would select him if he was still available.

However ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on his podcast “Flight Deck” that he would be surprised if the Jets took a QB at No. 7 overall.

The truth is no one knows. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have never been a head coach and general manager in the NFL. Everyone who has spoken about what they think the Jets will do is a bunch of educated guesses.

$10 Million Jets Starter Fires off Warning to QB Shedeur Sanders

