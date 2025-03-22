Insider Makes Announcement on QB Shedeur Sanders and the Jets

There is some quarterback buzz surrounding the New York Jets ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid shared in a column this week, “Based on what I’m hearing, the Jets’ No. 7 pick is still the floor for [Colorado QB Shedeur] Sanders.”

Reid was asked what he had heard about a potential day one slide for Sanders in the first round of April’s draft. “I don’t think anything has really changed since the combine,” Reid added.

There Are Polarizing Opinions on the Colorado QB This Offseason

At certain moments this offseason, Sanders was considered the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this draft class behind Miami’s Cam Ward.

Following the 2025 NFL combine, PFF’s lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema did a mock draft based on what he was hearing. In that mock scenario, Sanders wasn’t selected in the first round.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler confirmed that “not every team has a first round grade” on Sanders.

“He certainly doesn’t fit the mold of quarterbacks picked in the first round in recent years. Teams are looking for plus traits at the position. They’re looking for the next Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Justin Herbert because dynamic quarterbacks are the needle-movers,” NFL analyst Ted Nguyen explained. “Sanders’ production is good (4,137 yards, 37 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions) but not spectacular … Sanders is just average to good in most areas of his game. He is more pro-ready than most prospects and offers a relative floor, but is that worth a first-round investment?”

“I haven’t heard any information about Sanders sliding from anyone employed by an NFL team. There’s always buzz about quarterbacks rising into or falling out of Round 1, yet the reality is there are too many teams with a need at the position this year,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller revealed.

How Does the Jets QB Plan Fit Into All of This?

The green and white made a sizable investment at the QB position this offseason. Gang Green signed veteran quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year deal for $40 million with $30 million of that guaranteed.

“The addition of Fields ($30 million guaranteed) won’t preclude the Jets from drafting a quarterback. If they have a strong conviction, they won’t hesitate to pull the trigger at any point in the draft,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

Fields was a wise investment by the Jets. The contract structure puts the team in a perfect position to handle the result.

Fields, 26, still has an unwritten story in the NFL. There is a chance he can still transform into a franchise quarterback. However there is also a chance he regresses back into the inaccurate passer he was with the Chicago Bears.

The Jets will still have Fields under contract in 2026 under either scenario. He will either be an expensive backup or bridge QB or the Jets will have their passer of the future ready to negotiate.

A complicating factor could be the arrival of a young quarterback in the draft. The good news, if that situation unfolds, is whoever that player is would get to sit.

Fields will start by virtue of his contract and Tyrod Taylor will be the backup QB. That means a young rookie could finally get the time to sit and learn in New York which hasn’t happened often over the last 20 years.