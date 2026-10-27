Anonymous Exec Issues Unexpected Update on Jets’ Garrett Wilson Trade Rumors

The New York Jets had generally enjoyed an encouraging start to the 2026 campaign, but that all came crashing down in Week 7 when they suffered a 28-25 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. There were struggles on both sides of the ball for the Jets, and major questions emerged for this team as a result of this loss.

Along the way, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a very public outburst on the sidelines that appeared to be directed at quarterback Geno Smith. While this was quickly downplayed in the wake of the game, trade rumors have begun to pick up around Wilson, with an anonymous NFL executive recently issuing an eye-opening take on the situation.

Jets Could Be Open to Trading Garrett Wilson

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The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Wilson has managed to establish himself as one of the most talented wide receivers in the league, despite receiving virtually no help from his quarterbacks throughout his time with the Jets. In year No. 5 with New York, it seems like his frustrations may be starting to boil over.

Through seven games, Wilson has put up solid numbers (37 REC, 444 YDS, 3 TD), but he is fresh off a confusing game against a subpar Dolphins team that saw him get targeted just three times. As the focal point of the Jets’ offense, it seems counterintuitive to not get Wilson involved, which is likely why he was so upset throughout this game.

We saw just last year that New York isn’t necessarily opposed to trading away star players, as it unloaded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams ahead of the trade deadline. This time around, the Jets could wind up dealing Wilson, and while the front office isn’t necessarily shopping him, an anonymous executive believes that he could be on the move if New York receives a big offer for his services.

“It would take quality draft pick compensation, but one top exec whose team is looking for a pass catcher thinks Wilson can be had,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora wrote for Casino Guru.

Should the Jets Trade Garrett Wilson?

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 25: Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on October 25, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Jets have long hoped that Wilson would be part of their long-term plans, and he very well could be. However, this team has made virtually no progress during his time in town, and after selling off several other big-name players last year, now is the time for New York to flip Wilson and really lean into the rebuild that it seemed to begin embracing last year.

Wilson’s value on the trade market would be extremely high, and with the Jets already armed with an extra first-round draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft (thanks to their deal with the Colts for Gardner), the front office could land another premium draft asset if it moved the talented pass catcher. A deal isn’t exactly likely, but if the right offer comes across New York’s desk, Wilson could find himself on a new team in the near future.