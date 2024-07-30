Jets Abruptly Cut Ties With Starter After Practice, Sign Veteran TE

The New York Jets are moving on.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have released starting fullback Nick Bawden. In a corresponding move, the Jets signed veteran tight end Anthony Firkser on Tuesday, July 30.

Jets Add Another Veteran to the Tight End Room

Bawden had been with the Jets since 2021. Over the last two years, he had suited up for 25 games.

Bawden was the fullback on offense and also contributed mightily to special teams. He participated in 67% of the special teams’ snaps in each of the last two years.

On Monday, July 29 the Jets had activated Bawden off of the PUP [physically unable to perform] list, per the official press release. In January he signed a reserve/future contract with the team.

With Bawden off the team, the Jets don’t currently have a fullback on the roster.

Firkser, 29, has appeared in 71 games and has made four starts in his career. He has registered 115 receptions for 1,207 receiving yards and has scored five touchdowns.

It’s a coming home of sorts for Firkser who first joined the Jets back in 2017. He signed with the green and white as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard. Firkser spent the entire offseason with the team but was dumped ahead of final roster cuts.

Over the last seven years, Firkser has spent time on six NFL teams. Most recently he spent time on the Detroit Lions appearing in two games this past season.

Jets Have Philosophy Change With Roster Construction

The green and white no longer have a true fullback on the roster. That means one of the tight ends will have to pull double duty and learn some fullback and H-back roles.

This should help the green and white maximize the 53-man roster. Right now the Jets have a 90-man roster, but eventually, they will have to make some tough business decisions on who to keep and how many to keep at each position.

Based on his history, those reps are unlikely to go to the new guy, Firkser.

According to Pro Football Focus, Firkser has only lined up at fullback or in the backfield for 16 snaps in his seven-year NFL career.

For context, Firkser has over 1,273 career offensive snaps.

One player who should directly benefit from Bawden’s absence is Jeremy Ruckert.

Former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur explained back during the 2022 offseason how Ruckert could make an impact from day one as a blocker.

“Not very often in today’s game can you see tight ends that can get it done in the run game because frankly, their hand is not in the dirt. When you turn on his [Ruckert’s] tape, he didn’t care about getting dirty,” LaFleur explained during “Flight 2022.” “It’s not finished when he gets a guy to the ground, he’s going to make you know that he is coming all freaking day.”

Through Ruckert’s first two seasons, he hasn’t been able to make a consistent impact. With Tyler Conklin as the primary starting tight end, Ruckert can be the Robin to his Batman. In addition to that role, he can serve as the fullback and H-back for some creativity on offense.