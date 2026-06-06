Jets Predicted to Add 22-Year-Old Legacy QB

The New York Jets are going to add a quarterback in 2027.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report predicted that the Jets would select Texas passer Arch Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in his mock draft.

“Arch Manning won’t enter the 2026 campaign as the Bleacher Report Scouting Department’s QB1. He’s still slotted here for two reasons. First, he can claim top status through continued development. Second, the New York Jets can’t overlook the marketability factor,” Sobleski explained.

“Gang Green will enter this season knowing it’s an evaluation year. This offseason, the team’s front office did an excellent job raising the roster’s talent floor. At the same time, Geno Smith is not the solution at quarterback. He may not even finish out the 2026 campaign since the Jets may want to see what fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik can do before entering next offseason,” Sobleski wrote.

Experts Predict Jets Will Be Very Bad This Season

In the 2026 NFL FPI Rankings, the Jets were ranked as the No. 31 team in the league.

“For some teams, it’s a race to the bottom. And before the season begins, it’s the Dolphins who are ‘winning.’ The FPI has the Dolphins — who are starting fresh with a new head coach (Jeff Hafley), GM (Jon-Eric Sullivan), and quarterback (Malik Willis) — as the worst team in football, just barely edging out the Jets,” ESPN’s Seth Walder stated.

“But the Dolphins face the third-hardest schedule, and the Jets face the sixth easiest. So Miami has a 20.1% chance to earn the No. 1 pick, while the Jets are at 17.1%. The Cardinals and Browns follow behind at 15.3% and 12.8%, respectively. Those four teams have the best shot to land Arch Manning, Dante Moore, or one of the many other quarterback prospects expected to be in the 2027 draft,” Walder explained.

The Jets hold three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft. Cleveland is the only other team with multiple first-rounders in that upcoming draft class.

Manning Appears to Be the Real Deal

Manning, 22, has been at Texas for three seasons. During that time, he has appeared in 25 games. With those opportunities, Manning has completed 62.3% of his passes, has thrown for 4,132 passing yards, and has a 35 touchdown to nine interception ratio.

That is all very impressive, but whether Manning is worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick will be determined during the 2026 college football season. This could very well be the final collegiate season of Manning’s run.

Some have suggested on social media that if this situation played out, the Jets being the worst team in football and Manning being the projected top pick, that Arch would refuse to play for the green and white.

Longtime NFL columnist Gary Myers slammed those rumors on social media.

“I heard again this week that Arch Manning absolutely will not try to manipulate the draft (like Uncle Eli did in 2004) to avoid playing for @nyjets if they’re in position to get him with overall #1 pick in 2027. So relax, Jets Nation,” Myers posted.

“Just my opinion: The Jets are all-in on waiting a year to draft potential franchise QB in strong class next year and get by this year by bringing in transition QB (Cousins, Mills, McKee). I think Jets take a pass rusher at #2 (pretty clear after trading Jermaine Johnson today), a WR at #16 and fill in holes with their two second-round picks.

Big question is whether Aaron Glenn gets a shot at Year 3,” Myers added.