Jets Lock in OL Protection for Justin Fields on 4-Year $31.9 Million Deal

The New York Jets have officially locked in some elite protection for QB1 Justin Fields.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed first-round pick offensive lineman Armand Membou.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that “the four-year deal is worth about $31.9 million.” There is a future fifth-year team option on the contract for 2029.

Jets first-round pick Armand Membou has signed his rookie contract, the team announced. The four-year deal is worth about $31.9 million. #Jets pic.twitter.com/23a4zMCUZi — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 8, 2025

The Jets Ate Their Veggies in the First Round

It wasn’t sexy taking an offensive lineman with the No. 7 overall pick. That was the fourth time since 2020 that the Jets have invested a top-14 pick in the trenches.

Longtime former scout Bucky Brooks said Membou to the Jets was the No. 1 “perfect player-team fit” from the 2025 NFL draft.

“It wasn’t surprising to see head coach Aaron Glenn select a right tackle with his first draft pick after watching his previous employer, Detroit, win behind a dominant offensive line with perennial Pro Bowler Penei Sewell at RT. Membou could garner Pro Bowl honors early in his career as the anchor of a front that seeks to maul and mash defenders into submission,” Brooks said.

“The 6-foot-4, 332-pounder routinely whipped SEC defenders with a heavy-handed approach that mixed physicality with nimble footwork at the line. Membou’s rugged demeanor and competitive spirit will spark an offensive line that wants to run the ball with Justin Fields at quarterback,” Brooks added.

Membou will be a plug-and-play starter day one for the Jets.

The Jets had four of the five offensive line starting roles written in pen ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The only void that remained was at the right tackle position.

During free agency, the Jets lost veteran Morgan Moses. He signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the rival New England Patriots. Membou will now take over that post.

Jets Have a Chance to Have One of the Best O-Lines in Football

“Quarterback Justin Fields has never played behind a good offensive line, but the Jets’ line has a chance to be one of the better ones in the NFL. They’ll open holes for him in the QB run game and give him time to throw. Fields has been guilty of holding onto the ball too long, but he’s also dealt with a lot of quick pressures. Weaponizing the offensive line will give Fields the best opportunity he’s ever had to succeed,” Ted Nguyen said for The Athletic.

If Fields doesn’t work out for the Jets in 2025, it won’t be because of poor offensive line play.

The Jets could have survived with less at right tackle in 2025. However, it was paramount to this new regime to do better in the trenches than just surviving.

“Membou was one of my favorite players to watch leading up to the draft. He has a rare combination of athleticism, technical proficiency, and mean streak. He has quick feet and rarely gets beaten to the outside. [Membou] does a good job of mixing up his pass sets and hand technique. But my favorite thing about Membou is his violence and propensity for finishing plays with his opponent on the ground,” Nguyen said.