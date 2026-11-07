Former Jets DB Retires at 33-Years-Old

A former New York Jets defensive back has hung up his cleats.

NFL Insider Cameron Wolfe announced on X that “Physical NFL slot cornerback Arthur Maulet is retiring after 9 seasons. Maulet made his biggest impacts with [the] Steelers, Jets, and Ravens. Now [the] curtain closes.”

The Journey Has Come to a Close

Maulet, 33, was listed at 5-foot-9 and weighed 190 pounds. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

The former Copiah–Lincoln community college and Memphis product spent the first two years of his career bouncing around between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

However, he found a home with the Jets in 2019 during the Adam Gase era. He ended up playing for the Jets for two years (2019-20).

During that stretch, he appeared in 23 games and made 11 starts (the most starts he made with any team that he spent time with at the NFL level). He registered two interceptions, seven pass deflections, a fumble recovery, a defensive touchdown, a sack, five tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and he finished with 67 total tackles.

After his time with the Jets, Maulet played for the Steelers, Ravens, Houston Texans, and the Detroit Lions.

Jets Predicted to Pull off the Upset

The Jets opened as a 9.5-point underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs. That line temporarily moved to 10 points, but it has now moved back to 9.5.

I don’t expect many people to pick the Jets to upset the Chiefs. However, ESPN’s Seth Walder dipped his toes in those very waters ahead of Week 9.

“The Jets will win. Sometimes football doesn’t make sense. The Jets’ young core is playing quite well. They’ve just been losing games. And the Chiefs are hardly infallible. Sometimes, strange things happen,” Walder wrote.

If that bold prediction is going to come to fruition, then the Jets are going to need some serious pops of offense. The good news is there have been plenty of signs of explosion from the green and white.

“Jets QB Geno Smith has 16 completions on passes 20-plus yards downfield, which is tied with Drake Maye for the second most in the NFL (Jordan Love, 18). Smith’s 59% completion rate on such throws is also the best in the NFL,” according to ESPN research.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Okay, maybe we can’t get you to bite on a Jets upset over the Chiefs; that would be crazy. What about covering that massive spread?

“The Chiefs are 0-10 against the spread in November games since 2024. Their offense makes another close finish believable, as Kansas City averages only 23.9 points. On the New York side, Smith has completed 69% of his passes with only three interceptions. If he avoids handing Kansas City easy points, the Jets can make this annoying for the Chiefs until late,” ESPN betting analyst Pamela Maldonado shared.

The Jets have only lost one game this season by more than one score (Week 4 Chicago Bears). Every other game has been decided by a single score. Now, more often than not, the Jets have lost the game (2-6), but they have been competitive, and that’s all you have to be to cover some of these massive point spreads.