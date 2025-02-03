Hi, Subscriber

Stunning Prediction Sees Jets Bring in 'Unique' 'Future All-Pro Talent'

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty reacting after a college football game.

The New York Jets could raise some eyebrows in the 2025 NFL draft.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted that the Jets would do just that by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of his mock draft.

“The analytics community won’t like this pick, but so be it. The Jets have a stagnant offense and Breece Hall has not reached 1,000 yards rushing in any of his three seasons. Jeanty provides instant adrenaline to the offense and creates buzz in Aaron Glenn’s first season as head coach,” Zierlein explained.

Zierlein called Jeanty a “unique talent” who “has future All-Pro talent” in his writeup ahead of the NFL combine.

Jeanty was a Heisman finalist this year after his record-breaking season for Boise State. He finished with 2,601 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, and he averaged seven yards per rushing attempt.

A Potential Jets RB Draft Decision Would Be Historic

1990.

That was the last time the Jets invested a first-round draft choice at the running back position. It didn’t work out well.

Penn State’s Blair Thomas ended up being the No. 2 overall pick in that draft and only lasted four years in New York.

The Jets already have a really talented young back in Breece Hall. However, he is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. The former Iowa State product is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

This offseason Hall is eligible to discuss a contract extension with the team. They have a new regime making decisions with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

Do you give Hall a raise and pay him a premium contract? Or do you let his deal play out and let him walk at the end? Or do you consider flipping him to a team this offseason and explore alternative options?

Jets Have Considered Doing This Before

The green and white selected Hall with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Hall showed plenty of flashes in his rookie season, but tore his ACL seven games in and missed the rest of the year.

That next offseason the Jets considered making a monumental move in the draft.

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler revealed on social media in late April of 2023 that the Jets “had their eye” on running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, but the Detroit Lions beat them to the punch.

“Jahmyr Gibbs going 12th. Surprised he landed in Detroit, but I LOVE the player and what his impact could be in that scheme. If Gibbs didn’t go 12, the Jets had their eye on him at 15. He was going top-20. Special offensive weapon,” Brugler said on social media.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The day after the Lions took Gibbs in the first round, I had Jets senior reporter Eric Allen on my show. He told me that it would have been “very interesting” if Bijan Robinson or Gibbs would have still been on the board for the Jets at pick No. 15

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There was a lot of smoke out there that the Jets were highly coveting Gibbs in that draft.

If the Jets were willing to take a RB in the first round a year after taking Hall – why wouldn’t they consider doing the same thing a few years later?

Now the front office that considered taking Gibbs is no longer employed at 1 Jets Drive, but it makes you think.

Especially considering the Jets’ current head coach Aaron Glenn just came from Detroit where he got to see Gibbs’ impact up close and personal.

