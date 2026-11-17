At one point, the New York Jets had what for all intents and purposes would have apparently been a better fit that Aaron Glenn in Liam Coen.

Unfortunately for the Jets, they were misled.

“What happened with Liam Cohen with the Jets is I was told they got bad information,” the New York Post’s Brian Costello said on “Gang’s All Here” on November 16, saying, “They did their homework on Liam Cohen.

“They were told that he wasn’t a good fit; they were told he might not be a good head coach. They were like–they did their due diligence on Liam Cohen like they did on everybody. And the scouting report, so to speak, that they got a Liam Cohen has turned out to be completely incorrect. They were talking to the wrong people.”

Coen has gotten off to a 20-6 start as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. The Jaguars are 7-2, sit atop the AFC South, and are the No. 3 seed in the AFC as of Monday.

The Jets are 5-22 under Glenn and sit above the last-place Miami Dolphins by one win.

To make matters worse, that “bad” intel came from a group that included former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, now an analyst for ESPN. Tannenbaum notably gave Glenn an “incomplete” grade head of Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and defended his process.

“Legit 0.0 idea what they’re doing,” uStadium’s Frankie Vitz posted on X on November 16 in reaction to Costello’s report.

Former Jets GM Part of Group That Advised Against Liam Coen

Costello pointed out that Coen was coming off an eyebrow-raising exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It included an expected return as the OC that never materialized.

“Remember, there was some strange circumstances there with Tampa. Remember, he kind of snuck out of the building before signing a contract. But whatever they were told, it turned them off to Liam Cohen,” Costello said.

“It turned them off to Liam Carlin, and so they didn’t bring him in.”

This all comes to light as Glenn has come under fire, not just for the team’s record and performance this season, but for giving up what he called his “super power”: play-calling.

Glenn was a defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions for four seasons before the Jets hired him in 2025. He is supposed to operate in more of a CEO-like capacity.

Unfortunately for Glenn, his hires have also underperformed. That is a point driven home by his decision to switch out his staff this past offseason.

The Jets have as many wins through 10 weeks in 2026 as they did in 2025, with one more loss partly due to not yet having their bye week. They are not yet mathematically eliminated from the postseason. However, they have just a 1% chance to make it as of the start of “Monday Night Football” in Week 10, per NFL.com.

There is a debate among Jets faithful about whether or not there is any reason to fire Glenn in season rather than waiting until the offseason. The options to replace him being the members of his staff.

There are far fewer people, at least outside the Jets organization, clamoring for Glenn to return in 2027.

What happens next is up to Jets general manager Darren Mougey and owner Woody Johnson.