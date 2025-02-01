Hi, Subscriber

Former Rams QB Baker Mayfield Gets Payback Against Rival Coach

Baker Mayfield, Los Angeles Rams
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after facing the Carolina Panthers.

Baker Mayfield parlayed his five-game stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 into a one-year, $4 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. He re-signed with the Bucs on a three-year, $100 million deal in 2024, finally finding a long-term NFL home.

That stability has been disrupted by the loss of his offensive coordinator for the second straight season, meaning Mayfield will have his ninth OC in nine seasons.

Mayfield got to exact a little revenge against the most recent, ex-Rams assistant Liam Coen.

“I left him on ‘read’ for a little bit, just like he left me on ‘read,’” Mayfield told reporters on February 1 about Coen’s decision to become the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach. “I made him beg. But it was good. I know people are gonna be upset about it. But for him, Ashley, and their kids that’s – you can’t argue with that decision. I can’t be mad at that. As much as I would want to have him still here, it is what it is. Life goes on, and I’m happy for him.”

The Buccaneers conducted an expansive search for Coen’s replacement, including interviewing current Rams assistants Dave Ragone and Nick Caley.

In the end, the Buccaneers promoted passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard to OC.

That should maintain some continuity for Mayfield, who saw former OC Dave Canales – under whom Mayfield earned his first Pro Bowl nod and his $100 million deal – leave to become the Carolina Panthers head coach.

Drama defined Ex-Rams Assistant Liam Coen’s Move From Buccaneers to Jaguars

Baker Mayfield, Liam Coen, Los Angeles Rams

GettyBaker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with former offensive coordinator Liam Coen during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coen had a three-year stint with the Rams before Mayfield joined in 2022. His exit from Tampa was mired in controversy despite his pattern of moves. Coen was a finalist for the position before removing himself from consideration amid a significant raise to remain with the Buccaneers.

The Jaguars fired former general manager Trent Baalke and are giving Coen a significant say in the next GM hire.

That was enough to secure his services under a shroud of secrecy.

“This Liam Coen story has created a Buccaneers – Jaguars rivalry that’s never existed,” NFL Networks’ Peter Schrager posted on X on January 25. “Fans from both sides are heated. And they’re both right.”

Former Rams QB Baker Mayfield Sends Message to Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence

Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence, Los Angeles Rams

GettyBaker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coen was the Rams’ OC in 2022 when Mayfield was in LA, so the two know each other well and the QB had a message for his Jaguars counterpart, Trevor Lawrence, about what kind of coach he was getting.

“For Trevor, Liam taught the game of football to all of our offensive guys, and he helped me out tremendously with pre-snap adjustments, being able to eliminate and process information quick,” Mayfield said. “Trevor’s gonna have a guy that’s gonna throw into him and lean into that, and help him out. And not just on the field, but off the field, so I’m excited for him.”

Lawrence, like Mayfield, is a former No. 2 overall pick.

He has not experienced as many coaching changes as Mayfield has. But Coen and Grizzard are his third in their respective roles. It will be interesting to see if Grizzard follows the path of his

