Jets Receive Bad News on Upcoming 2025 Season

The New York Jets haven’t won the AFC East since 2002. Based on the latest analysis, it appears the green and white could be waiting for a while longer.

Senior national columnist Judy Battista of the NFL Media Group ranked the most to least vulnerable NFL division champs heading into next season. She labeled the Buffalo Bills as the “least vulnerable division champion and, at this point, it’s not particularly close.”

“The Bills won the division last year by five games, the largest margin in the league. The competition could be ramped up, though, at least a bit. The Patriots are likely to be vastly improved from the basement-dwellers they were last season. With Mike Vrabel taking over as head coach, New England underwent a makeover on both sides of the line and added offensive weapons,” Battista said.

“The Jets are starting a new era with Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields, but New York finished eight games behind Buffalo in 2024 — that’s an awful lot of ground to make up. For a few years, the Dolphins had entered the season appearing to be the greatest threat to the Bills — post-Tom Brady stranglehold on the AFC East — but that fervor has passed with each successive miss and, especially, this offseason’s lack of moves to better the roster. Most of all, the Bills have the league’s reigning MVP, and they just spent the draft drilling down on defense,” Battista added.

Vegas Agrees With AFC East Analysis Heading Into 2025

According to Vegas Insider, the Bills are tied for the highest over/under win total projection in the NFL in 2025 with 11.5 wins.

The next closest teams in their division are Miami and New England, who are tied at 8.5 wins. While the Jets sit at a lowly 5.5 win total projection, which is tied for the worst in the league.

That three-game gap between Buffalo (11.5) and the next closest team(s) in the divisions, Miami/New England (8.5), is the largest gap of any division in the NFL between first place and second place, per Vegas Insider.

In other words, Vegas seems to agree with Battista’s assertion that Buffalo is the least vulnerable division winner heading into next season.

The Jets Are Destined to Be Perpetually Haunted in the AFC East

For 20 years, the Jets were haunted by Tom Brady on the Patriots.

From 2003 through 2019, New England won 16 of 17 possible AFC East crowns. The only exception was in 2008 when the Dolphins won it with Chad Pennington of all people after Brady tore his ACL in Week 1.

Brady finally left the AFC East in 2020 when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

In theory, that opened the door for the Jets and every other team in the AFC East to finally have a chance to win the divisional crown for themselves.

Since Brady left in 2020, Buffalo has won five straight AFC East titles.

One nightmare has led to another.

In a quarterback-driven league, the Bills have the reigning MVP of the National Football League in Josh Allen.

Until the Jets find a franchise quarterback of their own, they will continue to drown in mediocrity.