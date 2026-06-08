Contract Drama With $100 Million QB Opens Door for Jets

Some potential contract drama with another team could open the door for the New York Jets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed that he isn’t “close” to signing a new long-term deal with the team.

“We have built roots here in Tampa, we love the community, we love being here, they have embraced us, and we enjoy being here. I was going to raise kids here, but yeah, contract stuff is happening, it’s starting, the talks and whatnot. I’m not anywhere close to what we were thinking. So would love to be here long term, and as of right now, that’s not exactly the case. I’m under contract for 2026,” Mayfield told local media via Greg Auman.

“Obviously, yes, I would love to have a long-term deal done, but they know my deadline is as soon as training camp starts, we are not doing any contract stuff, it’s all ball. So it’s not up to me when that gets done by, so hopefully before that, if not, we’re still going to have a good year,” Mayfield added.

Mayfield, 31, is entering the last year of his $100 million contract. The veteran passer is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

What Is Mayfield Worth?

That is the insert multi-million dollar question.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, they project Mayfield’s next deal to pay him $53.6 million per year on a $214.4 million contract.

“If you look at the current landscape of quarterback contracts, half the league’s quarterbacks are paid like franchise quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield, right now, on average per year, ranks 16th at $33 million and change per year. After that, there is this huge dropoff to the 17th quarterback,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero explained on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

According to Over The Cap, Miami Dolphins passer Malik Willis is the 17th highest-paid QB, after Baker Mayfield, with a $22.5 million annual salary.

“He is at the bottom of the actual franchise quarterback contracts. So the question is going to be where does he fall in the hierarchy of quarterback contracts. Should he be in the Daniel Jones category, which is $44 million per year? Should he be closer to the Jalen Hurts [and] Trevor Lawrence type money, which is low 50s? Or based on how much the cap has exploded in the last three years, be closer to Dak Prescott at $60 million?” Pelissero openly asked.

A Different Strategy for the Jets to Consider

Most people have assumed the Jets will solve their quarterback problems in the 2027 NFL draft, but they don’t have to.

In 2027, the Jets are projected to have $91.8 million in cap space, which would be the fourth most in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

The Jets could opt for a veteran quarterback. That would allow the Jets the flexibility to use their three first-round picks in 2027 to build around that player.

Mayfield is a two-time Pro Bowler and former Heisman-winning quarterback. He was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Mayfield was likely going to be selected with the Jets’ No. 3 overall pick in that class, but the Cleveland Browns surprised everyone by taking Mayfield instead with the top draft choice.

10 years later, the Jets could have their second whack at the piñata.

Mayfield will be a Buc for the 2026 season, but beyond that, his future is less clear.

Across his eight years in the league, Mayfield has appeared in 123 games and has made 120 starts. With those opportunities, Mayfield has completed 63.5% of his passes, has thrown for 28,525 passing yards, and has a 197 touchdown to 101 interception ratio.