Jets Lose QB to Dolphins in Surprising Waiver Wire Twist

A New York Jets quarterback has slipped through their fingers.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix revealed that QB Brady Cook was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets waived Cook ahead of final roster cuts on Sunday, August 30.

Miami claimed “SEVEN players on waivers, which means they have to cut seven players now,” NFL Insider Ari Meirov explained on X.

Jets Are Still Searching for More Quarterback Depth

The green and white had interest in potentially bringing Cook back to the practice squad if he cleared waivers. That obviously didn’t happen, with him now staying in the AFC East.

During his rookie season, Cook appeared in five games and made four starts. With those opportunities, Cook completed 57.5% of his passes, threw for 739 passing yards, and had two touchdowns to seven interceptions.

The Jets still have only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster with starter Geno Smith and backup Cade Klubnik. Despite holding the No. 2 overall waiver wire priority, the Jets did not put a claim in to add an available quarterback.

The Jets are still putting together their new-look practice squad ahead of the 2026 season. They could use some insurance at the QB position. It’ll be interesting to see if the Jets decide to roll into the upcoming season with just two QBs on the 53-man roster. If that is what they opt to do, that would be incredibly risky. Klubnik would only be one injury away from stepping on the field as the team’s starting quarterback.

Across Klubnik’s three preseason games, he completed 62% of his passes (21-for-34), threw for 190 passing yards, he had zero passing touchdowns and one interception, and he was sacked four times, ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted on X.

Social Media Reactions to Dolphins Claiming Cook

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman said, “The Dolphins really claimed Brady Cook!? Holy tanking.”

Brian Costello of the New York Post wrote, “The Dolphins claimed QB Brady Cook after the Jets waived him yesterday. I smell a Brady Cook Revenge Game.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic highlighted that “The Dolphins in recent years have now signed Mike White, Zach Wilson, and Brady Cook.”

NFL analyst Will Parkinson said, “I cannot believe the Dolphins claimed Brady Cook.”

I cannot believe the Dolphins claimed Brady Cook 😂😂 https://t.co/cswm9id016— Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) August 31, 2026

No Will Levis Claim by Any NFL Team

The Tennessee Titans cut bait with QB Will Levis. He was the former No. 33 overall pick in the draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Titans. During that stretch, he started in 21 games. With those opportunities, Levis completed 61% of his passes, threw for 3,899 passing yards, and had a 21 touchdown to 16 interception ratio. He also contributed 240 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Despite quarterback needs across the league, Levis went untouched on waivers. In fact, Cook was the only quarterback that was claimed by an NFL team on Monday, August 31.

There are several teams in the league that are holding onto four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. That could set us up for some QB trades ahead of the 2026 season.