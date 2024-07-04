Jets Named Trade Destination for All-Pro Playmaker

The New York Jets have made plenty of moves this offseason, but general manager Joe Douglas could make one last all-in move for Brandon Aiyuk to make a Super Bowl run.

Marcus Mosher with The 33rd Team shared his list of potential trade destinations for Aiyuk. He made the case for Aiyuk drawing interest from multiple teams, including the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

Mosher also outlined why the Jets could be a potential landing spot. He noted that it’s unlikely, but still a possibility for a team going all in this year.

“New York doesn’t have the cap space to get a deal done right now, but they can easily free up some money with a few restructures,” Mosher wrote. “If the Jets are really all-in for this season, why not go out and get the best receiver available and make the offense even more explosive? It might seem like overkill, but with such a small window, it’s not be a bad idea to consider.”

Latest on Brandon Aiyuk’s Contract Standoff

Training camp keeps inching closer for NFL teams everywhere. Unfortunately, the San Francisco 49ers and Aiyuk are still at a crossroads with contract negotiations.

An offseason filled with drama has led to little in the way of results for the two sides. With training camp approaching, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared that they’re no closer to a trade or extension.

“For Aiyuk and the 49ers, they had conversations recently,” Garafolo mentioned. “They are no closer to a deal, from my understanding, but they are also no closer to a trade request. That’s never been something that he has explored in this case. Besides, he’s got to get back to work sometime before training camp to see if they can get something done.”

Back in June, it was suggested that the 49ers were unwilling to meet Aiyuk’s asking price. That price tag has likely skyrocketed after recent extensions from the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, who signed a four-year, $120 million extension.

Aiyuk is likely asking for a deal around $30 million a year. The 49ers have already paid out big money to Deebo Samuel, and an extension for quarterback Brock Purdy is coming soon.

Even if the 49ers want Aiyuk back, they simply may not be able to afford him.

Do the Jets Need Another Receiver?

There’s a case that the Jets could add some depth at receiver. However, they may not need another star like Aiyuk.

Garrett Wilson has already established himself as a WR1. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year has produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Meanwhile, the Jets added another starting-caliber outside veteran to take some of the pressure off of him, signing Mike Williams.

Meanwhile, general manager Joe Douglas added a rookie slot threat in Malachi Corley. The Jets took him in the third round out of Western Kentucky. He’s a legitimate YAC threat with the ball in his hands, making him a quick-game passing option.

The Jets don’t have much depth behind those three receivers, however. Allen Lazard was supposed to be another option, but ended the year as a healthy scratch after failing to have a positive impact.

A veteran backup option could be a worthwhile addition for the Jets. However, someone like Aiyuk may not be the best use of resources for a team already pouring so many resources into 2024.