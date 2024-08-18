Jets Rookie Has ‘Stellar’ Day vs. Panthers, Makes Case for Roster

A surprising name emerged in the New York Jets’ second preseason game of the 2024 campaign.

Defensive back Brandon Codrington had a “stellar” showing according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. He praised Codrington for his prowess on special teams, not on defense.

“The undrafted rookie had a stellar Saturday [versus the Carolina Panthers] as a returner, slicing and dicing the Panthers kick return unit for a 63-yard return to open the second half. He followed that up with 15- and 31-yard punt returns,” Rosenblatt said. “Xavier Gipson is locked in as the Jets’ top returner, but they might’ve stumbled on a fallback option.”

Codrington found out after the game that his kick return went for 63 yards. He displayed genuine surprise and excitement to team reporter Caroline Hendershot when finding out that news.

You love moments like this! @cghendy told #Jets DB & return specialist Brandon Codrington that he had a 63-yard kick return vs the #Panthers tonight. He responded, ‘63?!’ You could see the genuine excitement he had on his face. 😭 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp @Bsteel80 @NCCU_Football pic.twitter.com/pQ7yCWmi3y — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 18, 2024

Codrington Has Put Himself in the Jets Roster Conversation

Rich Cimini of ESPN said on social media that Codrington had an “impressive night. Put himself in the convo for a roster spot.”

It’s going to be a tall task for the undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central to land on the 53-man roster.

The Jets are absolutely stacked at the cornerback position and it’s fair to wonder if they’d keep primarily a special teams player on the roster.

However, even if he doesn’t make the Jets, Codrington understands the platform that he performed on during an NFL preseason game.

“I’m still trying to make the team,” Codrington explained via the Associated Press. “I feel like this definitely helps my ability to make it, or at least make another team. Because right now I’m trying out for all 32.”

Codrington is auditioning for the other 31 teams in the NFL. How he performs in the preseason will be on tape for other teams to evaluate.

“Yeah, he definitely seized his opportunities. I think he was, for both teams, the most productive [player]. [He] set up a couple of scoring drives but that’s what he’s here for. That’s why we brought him in, his punt and kick return ability, and I thought he did a really nice job today,” head coach Robert Saleh said after the game on Saturday, August 17.

#Jets cornerback & special teams ace Brandon Codrington finished with 109 combined return yards vs #Panthers. HC Robert Saleh said that’s exactly why they brought him in from @NCCU_Football this offseason. Saleh also said @Bsteel80 was the most productive player in this game… pic.twitter.com/EBxGUrfP5L — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 18, 2024

Olu Fashanu Looks Great at New Position for Jets

In other news, Jets first-rounder Olu Fashanu looked like a natural at right tackle.

The Jets started cross-training the former Penn State product at right tackle this week and he got his first RT start against the Panthers.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Fashanu, “held up well.” In 16 pass-blocking reps, Fashanu only gave up one pressure and was called for holding on a play, per Cimini.

The Jets want Fashanu as their long-term left tackle. However, for this 2024 season in a vacuum, the Jets want to maximize the value of their first-round draft choice.

They figure to do that by having Fashanu fluent in both left and right tackle responsibilities. That means if either of the two projected starters, Tyron Smith or Morgan Moses, were to miss time Fashanu could step in and hold down the fort.

By all accounts, Fashanu looks ready for the challenge.