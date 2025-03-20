Hi, Subscriber

$24 Million Free Agent Stopped Cowboys Contract Talks to Sign With Jets

Darren Mougey, Jets
New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey reacting in the middle of his media availability.

The New York Jets beat out the Dallas Cowboys for a highly coveted free agent.

ESPN’s Todd Archer revealed that cornerback Brandon Stephens “was in discussions” with the Cowboys during the legal tampering period before he “opted” for the Jets.

Stephens signed a three-year deal for $36 million with $22.98 million of that guaranteed. That $12 million annual salary places Stephens at No. 17 among the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

The Jets Believe They Can Take Talent to the Next Level

Stephens, 27, entered the league as the No. 104 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

During his four years in the pros, Stephens has appeared in 65 games and has made 48 starts. In those appearances, Stephens has racked up 32 pass deflections, two interceptions, two sacks, and he has totaled 259 tackles.

A former NFL general manager told ESPN’s Rich Cimini that he “studied” Stephens “closely.”

“[He] can’t find the ball and people went after him,” the anonymous GM told Cimini.

“In fact, he had no interceptions despite being targeted 98 times as the nearest defender, the fifth-highest total in the league, per Next Gen Stats. He allowed 63 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns — bloated numbers for a corner,” Cimini explained. “But here’s the weird thing, nearly 34% of his targets were tight-window throws (less than one yard separation), eighth highest (minimum: 250 coverage snaps). That stat suggests good coverage, but it supports the premise that he’s lacking in ball skills.”

In other words, Stephens is often in position to make a play but needs that closer mentality to finish the job.

During free agent conversations between the Jets and Stephens, head coach Aaron Glenn sold him on the vision.

“[Glenn] just expressed how much he loves and appreciates my game,” Stephens told Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot. “[How he can] help take it to that next level.”

Positional Controversy After Signing Free Agent Contract

When Stephens signed with the Jets he was listed as a cornerback by the media on social media.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted that Stephens has the ability to play both corner and safety.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stephens has played in the box, slot corner, wide corner, and even some free safety during his career.

On March 13 co-host of Badlands Joe Caporoso noticed that the Jets had Stephens listed as an “FS” [free safety] on the official roster sheet and that sent social media into a bit of a tizzy.

However the Jets quickly corrected it and switched it back to “CB” [cornerback]. It appears Stephens will line up as the last starting corn opposite of Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II.

“What some NFL people have told me about him [Stephens] is that he is a player who when you watch the film you see a guy who almost makes a lot of plays, he is in the right position, he is there for the interception or the big PBU, he just doesn’t quite make it. The hope here for the Jets is that Aaron Glenn, a former first round pick and really successful NFL corner, one of the league’s better defensive coordinators last year which is why he got the Jets head coaching job can bring out of Stephens at 27 years old what some of the coaches in Baltimore were unable to do,” Connor Hughes of SNY explained.

