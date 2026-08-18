Jets ‘Dodge Worst Case Scenario’ With Injured RB Breece Hall

New York Jets fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Running back Breece Hall went down with a non-contact injury in practice on Monday, August 17. After practice, head coach Aaron Glenn indicated it wasn’t serious, but Hall would undergo imaging to confirm.

“Source: The follow-up on Breece Hall’s groin confirmed the injury is minor — big sigh of relief for the Jets. They’ll be cautious with him, but it’s weeks, not months,” NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY shared on X.

“Big break for the Jets on Hall, who went down with a non-contact injury. All indications are he’ll be good for Week 1. Again, though: Jets won’t push it and will be cautious,” Hughes added.

Big break for the #Jets on Hall, who went down with a non-contact injury. All indications are he’ll be good for Week 1. Again, though: Jets won’t push it and will be cautious. https://t.co/7VIl3yWcOU — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 17, 2026

“Rare case of Jets dodging worst case scenario,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post responded.

Rare case of #Jets dodging worst case scenario https://t.co/eDC7zV6HeA — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) August 18, 2026

Hall Is Going on Ice

This updated injury return timeline means we won’t see Hall for the final two preseason games for the Jets.

The new target date is Sunday, September 13, in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. He has a little less than a month to get his body right for the regular season.

“Reading this as a very good thing after the whole ‘non-contact’ scare on Breece Hall.

No need to see him in preseason. Let him fully heal in 2-3 weeks, be fully right for Week 1, low reinjury risk. I won’t be fading him in [fantasy] drafts off of this injury news,” Dr. Jeff Mueller said on X.

Reading this as a very good thing after the whole “non-contact” scare on Breece Hall.No need to see him in preseason. Let him fully heal in 2-3 weeks, be fully right for Week 1, low reinjury risk. I won’t be fading him in drafts off of this injury news. https://t.co/1PbjbYv6qp — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 17, 2026

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic did highlight a potential depth issue at running back for the Jets in training camp.

“On the Breece Hall front: Isaiah Davis is also injured, so the Jets’ healthy running backs currently are Braelon Allen, Kene Nwangwu, Chip Trayanum and Sam Scott,” Rosenblatt posted.

The Backup Plan

After Hall got injured in practice, a media member asked head coach Aaron Glenn whether he considers Braelon Allen a starting-caliber player. In other words, there wouldn’t be as much of a drop-off from a starting player to the next.

“Yeah, well, here’s my philosophy when it comes to that, and I know that most people think that, that once you lose a starter, there’s a huge drop-off. I like to look at it as all our guys are starters and there shouldn’t be a drop-off. So, anytime we lose a player, I expect the next guy to come in and operate just as good, to be honest with you. I think that you have to have that mentality; I think the players have to have that mentality, and for the most part, everywhere I’ve been, the guys have thought like that because injuries happen in this league. Listen, you don’t want anybody getting hurt again, alright, but the next player has to be ready to go,” Glenn explained.

Well, if a random preseason game is any indicator, Allen is ready to deliver for the Jets.

In the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allen finished with four carries for 44 rushing yards. Allen’s night was highlighted by a 31-yard rushing touchdown that showed he’s healthy and ready to make an impact.

Regardless of Hall’s health status, the plan was always for Allen to factor into the backfield. As the team slowly works Hall back, Allen could get even more of a workload.