Breece Hall Sends Emphatic Message After Jets Injury Scare

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is a full go.

For the second straight day, Hall was a full participant in practice ahead of the Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans. In the middle of August, Hall went down with a non-contact injury during practice. The Jets put him on ice, and Hall appreciated the time off.

“I feel great,” Hall told the media on Thursday, September 10. “It was actually a very good, like two-week vacation. Yeah, so I could have been out there a little earlier, but the team thankfully was very cautious with me, and it was a really good vacation. I feel really fresh now.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said Hall missed “more than two weeks with a strained groin.”

“Yeah, I never really like hurt my groin. I haven’t really had too many injuries. So I was kind of like freaked out about it, but it started to heal up pretty fast. I was kind of on the trainers, like stressing them out because I was pushing myself a little more than they wanted me to,” Hall said.

Will Hall Be on a Pitch Count in the Season Opener?

Hall was asked if he believes that he can carry “the full workload” in Week 1.

“I’ve been doing that, so yeah, it’s not anything new. Obviously, we have other good guys. We’ve got Kene [Nwangwu], Braelon [Allen], Isaiah Davis, so those guys are always there. They’re good football players on their own. So you know, having guys like them to take the stress off me is always good, but you know, I feel like I can do whatever I need to do for us to get the win,” Hall explained.

Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich was asked if he plans on easing Hall in, considering his time lost with the injury.

“Yeah, I mean my mindset is, you know, if he’s healthy, he’s healthy. You know what I mean? We always like to kind of rotate guys a little bit anyway, but you know, unless AG [Aaron Glenn] or the training staff kind of give us a rep count, you know, then we just play ball,” Reich told the media on Thursday, September 10.

If they decide to spread the wealth in the backfield, Reich should have his full complement of options.

Hall has been a full participant in practice, and so has Davis with his knee issue. Allen has been healthy since coming off surgery last season for a knee injury.

A Surprising Rookie Debut

For the second straight practice, rookie cornerback D’Angelo Ponds was a limited participant.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said, “D’Angelo Ponds participating in drills again. Seems like he should be good to go on Sunday.”

Ponds, 21, entered the league as the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of April’s draft. He has missed the majority of the summer with a calf issue.

This week, he returned to practice for the first time in over a month. It appears he will be making his debut in the season opener.