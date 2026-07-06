Jets RB Breece Hall Put on Notice Before Training Camp

Breece Hall is back.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed his top-10 running back rankings ahead of training camp. This list is tabulated after receiving votes from a panel of league executives, scouts, and coaches.

Last year, Hall was an “honorable mention”, but this year he was named the 10th best running back in the NFL.

So why is the New York Jets tailback on notice? Hall was considered the best RB in the league under the age of 25 a few years ago in these same rankings.

This offseason, he received a three-year, $43.5 million contract. Hall’s $14.5 million annual salary places him No. 5 among the highest-paid running backs in football, per Over The Cap. Yet he sits at No. 10 in these rankings.

In other words, he has a lot to live up to this season to reward the Jets for their investment.

More on His Ranking

“True three-down back, creates as a runner and can play in the passing game with good hands,” a high-ranking executive with an NFL team said of Hall to Fowler. “He’s a big back [at 220-plus pounds] with the ability to create on his own with good body control and is strong through contact.”

It was a nice bounce-back season for Hall in 2025.

Hall, 25, set new career highs in carries (243), rushing yards (1,065), and runs that resulted in a first down (57).

The 2026 season provides an opportunity for an even greater potential year for the former Iowa State product.

The Jets have continuity on the offensive line. Geno Smith is an upgrade over Justin Fields at quarterback. This front office added several premium pieces on offense with first-round picks being invested at both wide receiver (Omar Cooper Jr) and tight end (Kenyon Sadiq).

According to the panel, the highest ranking Hall received was the No. 7 best back in the league. However, some of the panelists didn’t even have Hall ranked at all. There are some non-believers in the audience.

Hall Responds to Ranking

“And what a blessing it’s been. More work to do 🤞🏾,” Hall posted on X.

And what a blessing it’s been. More work to do 🤞🏾 https://t.co/MyEhQZMkFn — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) July 6, 2026

Sometimes, fans and analysts complain about where certain players fall on these lists. For Hall specifically, a No. 10 overall ranking is perfectly fair.

He is a borderline top-10 running back based on what he has shown thus far. If he thinks he is better than that, Hall will have a chance to prove it.

During Hall’s tenure at the NFL level, he has struggled with consistency. There are some weeks when he looks dynamic. Then there are weeks when he will disappear from the lineup.

What is the reason for that?

Is the terrible quarterback talent around Hall allowing defenses to focus on him? Maybe. Geno is a professional quarterback. Defenses will have to respect his pocket passing ability, which should open up things in the run game.

While it was a career season for Hall in several categories in 2025, his work in the passing game took a dip. That pressure is on offensive cooridator Frank Reich to get him more involved in that element.

If he can successfully, Hall will have a great shot at surging up this list in 2027.