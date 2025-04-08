Jets RB Breece Hall Posts ‘Cryptic’ Response to Viral Trade Rumors

Over the weekend, rumors that the New York Jets could trade away Breece Hall went viral on social media.

On Sunday, April 6, Hall posted a photo of a monkey with a cigarette in its mouth looking at a phone with a peculiar look on its face.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic described it as “cryptic” and said that Hall was likely “mocking the idea.”

All of this noise stemmed from head coach Aaron Glenn’s comments when asked a direct question about Hall at the Annual League Meetings. Instead of answering the question it was a lot of deflecting by Glenn and bringing up other running backs in the room.

For context, here was the full answer from Glenn via Rosenblatt:

“I think mentally (Hall is) in a good place. We have three running backs on this team that we’re going to utilize as much as possible. They’re all big men. They can run. They’re violent. They’re physical. Once we get the players in and see how they operate, I think every player is going to be happy with how they go about this offense — and he’ll be one of them.”

Jets Make Decision on Hall’s Immediate Future: Insider

Hall, 23, is entering the final year of his $9 million rookie contract in 2025. The former Iowa State product is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason.

“The Jets aren’t expected to pursue an early extension with Hall,” Rosenblatt revealed.

That isn’t overly surprising news. Hall has clearly had his struggles over the years and hasn’t maximized his full potential at the NFL level.

“Over the last two years, Hall ranks 39th of 44 qualified running backs (minimum 200 carries) in EPA per rush. He has the second-worst percentage of rushes for zero or negative yards (23.1 percent), he’s fifth worst in TruMedia’s offensive rushing success metric (32.9 percent), and that’s all while facing a stacked box only 15.5 percent of the time, which ranks 37th. He’s tied for the most fumbles (7), is second worst in first-down rate (18.5 percent) and 31st in third-down conversion rate (46.4 percent),” Rosenblatt said.

While the Jets aren’t willing to give Hall an extension this offseason, that could change next offseason.

Rosenblatt said if Hall “returned to form as a runner, the Jets might be more willing to consider re-signing him, or even using the franchise tag, which is projected to cost $14.2 million for running backs in 2026, per Over the Cap.”

Hall Has a Chance to Remind the NFL Who He Is and What He Is Capable Of

The talented runner is only 23 years of age. While Glenn’s comments could come off as a slight, he should use them as motivation.

If Hall wants a big money deal then he can earn it on the field in 2025. The Jets are expected to be a much more ground-and-pound team next season. That should provide plenty of opportunity.

There are plenty of running backs in the Jets’ backfield but none have the ceiling of Hall. Trade rumors are just that, rumors. You can’t control the cards you are dealt in life, but you can control how you respond to them. This should provide plenty of bulletin board material heading into 2025.