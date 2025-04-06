Comments From Jets ‘Fuel Trade Speculation’ for $9 Million Starter: Insider

Aaron Glenn’s recent comments on New York Jets running back Breece Hall will “fuel trade speculation” according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

At the Annual League Meetings, Glenn was asked a question about where Hall is mentally and how does he fit into the offense.

“I think mentally he is in a good place, but I would say we have three running backs on this team that we are going to utilize as much as possible. They are all big men, they can run, they’re violent, [and] they’re physical. I think once we get a chance to get the players in and see exactly how they operate, I think every player is going to be happy with the way we go about this offense and I think he is going to be one of them,” Glenn said.

“We’ll see. No skill player likes to lose touches, especially in a contract year. Hall will be a free agent in 2026 and the open market often isn’t friendly for running backs. Production matters. Glenn’s chief concern is doing what’s in the team’s best interest. Those who don’t buy into that philosophy won’t be around long,” Cimini explained in a column posted on Sunday, April 6.

Hall is entering the final year of his $9 million rookie contract in 2025. The former Iowa State product is scheduled to be a free agent in 2026.

What Happens Next for the Jets Backfield?

Cimini pointed out that Hall was the top dog in the backfield for the first seven weeks of his rookie season in 2022. However he tore his ACL in that Week 7 contest against the Denver Broncos and we haven’t seen it since.

The days of Hall being a “high volume runner and pass catcher” could be over Cimini said in reaction to Glenn’s comments.

Cimini thinks there are several reasons why Glenn could be looking to shake things up.

He is genuine in his appreciation of the other Jets running backs in the room, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Plus with the Detroit Lions, Glenn saw a two-headed attack on the offensive side of the ball with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

“The two-headed approach keeps the players fresh and allows the offense to attack with variations of speed and size,” Cimini added.

This could also be a message to Hall that a new sheriff is in town. Hall hasn’t reached his ceiling with the team, and thus he will have to earn more touches; they won’t just be given to him.

Another possibility is quality over quantity.

“[Hall’s] yard-per-carry average has gone from 5.8 to 4.5 to 4.2, and his Rush Yards Over Expected (per attempt) has dropped from 1.4 to 0.7 to 0.4, per Next Gen Stats,” Cimini said.

Less could mean more. While Hall could receive fewer touches, perhaps they could be more efficient.

Something to Watch During the 2025 NFL Draft

“Hall is a gifted player who would attract interest if dangled in trade talks. Perhaps the Jets would consider moving him if Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is available with the seventh pick in the April 24 draft,” Cimini speculated.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Jeanty ranked as the No. 3 best overall player in April’s draft.

“Jeanty is a fun player to study. He is a short, compact runner with incredible strength, balance, and burst. He displays outstanding vision, tempo, and feel. [Jeanty] has quick feet and never stops driving on contact, leading to some miraculous escapes and home runs. He is rarely — if ever — tackled when presented with one-on-one situations at the second level, exhibiting the capacity to run through defenders, make them miss, or just burst by them,” Jeremiah said.

PFF’s lead NFL draft analyst Trevor Sikkema joined me on “Boy Green Daily” this past week. During our conversation, I brought up the possibility of the Jets selecting Jeanty with the No. 7 overall pick.

“He is a good football player, so you can’t get too mad about picking good football players. In my opinion, there are too many other premium positions to take that luxury. I really think that is a luxury for them,” Sikkema told me. “That No. 7 overall pick, it has got to be used on a premium position in my opinion.”

In 2023, Glenn was on the Lions when they took Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick. That surprising selection created a lot of headlines around the league, and Detroit was criticized. However, they didn’t care what anyone else thought, they just took who they wanted.

We’ll see if Glenn does that again on the Jets in 2025.