Jets Trade Pitch Flips Breece Hall, Draft Pick for $68 Million WR

The New York Jets need to find a running mate for Garrett Wilson.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report proposed a hypothetical trade that could help the Jets check that item off their bucket list.

New York Jets receive: wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Austin Ekeler, and a 2025 fifth-round pick

Washington Commanders receive: running back Breece Hall and a 2026 second-round pick

“The Jets are looking for a franchise reset in 2025, with a new coach in Aaron Glenn and a new quarterback in Justin Fields. Getting off to a fast start would help both Glenn and Fields, and adding McLaurin could help New York do it. McLaurin could be particularly valuable to Fields, who has shown himself to be an elite scrambler but who is still developing as a pocket passer,” Knox explained.

“It’s also worth noting that Jets passing game coordinator Scott Turner previously coached McLaurin as Washington’s offensive coordinator,” Knox added.

Choppy Waters for McLaurin and the Commanders

McLaurin, 29, has one year remaining on his $68.3 million contract.

However, he has “grown frustrated with the team over the lack of progress on a long-term contract extension,” according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

McLaurin “recently left voluntary workouts,” NFL Insider Ari Meirov revealed.

#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has grown frustrated with the team over the lack of progress on a long-term contract extension, per @Schultz_Report. McLaurin is in the final year of his deal and recently left voluntary workouts.

The former Ohio State product is seeking a new contract that’ll provide financial security and respect in the WR fraternity.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, McLaurin could command a three-year $93.1 million contract. That $31.1 million annual salary would place him No. 6 among the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

Potential Hiccups With Pulling off a Deal Like This

McLaurin and Wilson just missed each other. Terry left OSU in 2018, and Wilson arrived in 2019. However, the Buckeyes’ blood runs deep.

On the surface, this pairing seems logical.

“The potential obstacle for New York is a financial one. While the Jets have $37 million available, they also need to consider extensions for standout 2022 draft picks Garrett, Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson II, and Breece Hall,” Knox said.

“Theoretically, the Jets could alleviate one contract situation by sending out Hall in a trade. While Hall has been a quality starter for New York when healthy, the Jets added Wisconsin product Braelon Allen in last year’s draft. With Fields perfectly capable of augmenting the ground game, the Jets may have no interest in extending Hall with a top-of-the-market contract,” Knox added.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor called McLaurin a “superstar receiver.”

“While McLaurin is pushing 30 years old, there is no reason to think he will slow down anytime soon. He is coming off his best season and continues to be one of the most physically dominant receivers at the catch point, as evidenced by his absurd contested catch performance,” Nania explained.

Sometimes you have to risk it to get the biscuit.

The Jets have to pay Wilson. If they traded for McLaurin, they would have to pay him, too. While that may seem like a lot of resources invested at the WR position, other teams are doing it.

The Cincinnati Bengals have two of the eight highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins have two of the top nine. Philadelphia, the defending Super Bowl champions, has two in the top 11.

In other words, the strategy has worked, and that could only help Fields as he looks to take the leap for the Jets in 2025.