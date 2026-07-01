New Brendan Sorsby Update Provides New Clarity for Jets

The latest Brendan Sorsby update officially puts an end to the rumors for the 2026 season.

Sorsby has settled with both the NFL and the NFLPA. He will no longer pursue any “litigation regarding his entry into the NFL” for the 2026 season.

“Instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft. For purposes of League and CBA rules, Mr. Sorsby will be considered a ‘Draft-Eligible’ player for the 2027 NFL Draft. Mr. Sorsby will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared via a league memo.

This provides some key clarity for the New York Jets.

Key Points to Note

NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated highlighted the important points:

“The matter is closed for 2026 with Brendan Sorsby. [The] NFL won’t discipline him for known prior misconduct,” Breer posted.

In other words, when Sorsby goes through the 2027 NFL draft process and whether he is selected or signs as an undrafted free agent next offseason, he won’t receive punishment as he enters the league.

However, Breer noted that the “NFL reserves the right to take prior misconduct into consideration if he’s busted again.”

In other words, if he keeps his nose clean, he will enter the league next year with no punishment. However, if he has another slip-up in the gambling department, the league will consider his troubling track record from college.

Instead of having a clean slate and potentially being whacked as a potential first-time offender, he would open up Pandora’s box with what transpired during his college career. So he would get punished more intensely than a random player who broke the rules for the first time.

Pre-Draft Process

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero revealed that a part of the settlement between all the parties will allow Sorsby “to participate in the pre-draft process for all non-league events, including the Senior Bowl, Pro Day, and team visits leading up to the 2027 NFL draft.”

Under the settlement between the NFL, NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby, sources say he will be allowed to participate in the pre-draft process for all non-league events, including the Senior Bowl, pro day and team visits leading up to the 2027 NFL Draft. https://t.co/prkUcKZQQ1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 30, 2026

That should give the Jets and every team in the NFL plenty of time to evaluate Sorsby as both a player and a person.

Sorsby Takes Accountability

One of the reasons the NFL rejected Sorsby’s bid to be entered into the supplemental draft was a perceived lack of accountability for his actions in college.

Sorsby released a lengthy statement after the settlement, seemingly checking that item off the bucket list.

“I accept 100% responsbility for my actions. I did not have control of my gambling problem, and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Because of this, I have been able [to] get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery,” Sorsby stated.

“Wise decision by Sorsby. Take your medicine. Continue to get help. Do some self-searching, accept responsibility, and take accountability. Get your mind and body right for the pre-draft process. Sorsby has already been invited to play in the Senior Bowl. Sounds like he plans to participate (and absolutely should). Six months to prepare to show the best version of you. I’m excited to see it!” Draft analyst Todd McShay said on social media.