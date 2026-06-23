Brendan Sorsby’s Bad News Is Great News for the Jets

It’s been a bad couple of months for Brendan Sorsby, and it only got worse on Tuesday, June 23.

The NFL announced in a statement that it won’t be holding a supplemental draft this year, which means Sorsby’s only path to the National Football League will be through the 2027 NFL draft. That is bad news for him, but it actually is terrific news for the New York Jets.

This is a complicated situation. You have to evaluate the player based on his results on the field. In addition to that, you have to unpack all of the gambling allegations.

Had Sorsby been approved for the supplemental draft, the Jets and the other 31 teams would have had to cram all of that information into a very tight window of time. Now they will have months to evaluate this situation.

Hay Is in the Barn, Jets Can Focus on 2026

The major tentpole events in the NFL are over: free agency, NFL draft, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp.

There will be slight tweaks to every roster naturally ahead of the season, but the hay is really in the barn for most teams. Wherever your roster is on June 23 is going to look very similar to your roster on September 23.

Specifically, every team’s quarterback situation is accounted for. However, the Sorsby plot twist had most team’s attentions.

As Sorsby has been fighting through all this legal mumbo jumbo, he hasn’t been able to practice and prepare for a football season the way he could have had he not been dealing with this stuff. In theory, he would have randomly been dropped on an NFL roster a month ahead of the season? What could he even contribute in 2026?

What if the NFL suspended him? Typically, suspended players can’t practice. So what’s the point of bringing him into the fold if you can’t bring him into your building?

Plus, the drama it would cause. Your head coach and new teammates would constantly be asked questions about the Sorsby situation. Now all of that is flushed away.

Now the Jets can focus on their current quarterback room and the development of rookie Cade Klubnik.

Eat Your Veggies, Young Man

One of the NFL points of contention with Sorsby is his lack of “accountability” for his actions.

“Your Petition does not address these matters. Nor does it demonstrate accountability for your conduct or indicate whether, or how, you would adhere to the League’s rules and policies governing the integrity of competition. Instead, even after receiving notice of the NCAA’s decision rescinding your college eligibility in May, you sought to avoid the consequences of that determination through litigation rather than accepting responsibility for your actions, and you pursued entry into the NFL only after abandoning those efforts,” via ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

When I was younger, my parents put me in timeout when I made a mistake. The purpose they told me of the timeout was for me to take accountability for what I did and for me to think about my actions.

Sorsby wanted to play college football, but when that got taken away, he tried to find another path. When that failed, he tried to book it to the NFL. Now that the path has been blocked, Sorsby has no other choice but to sit in timeout and think about his actions.

Kids typically don’t like eating veggies, but they’re good for you. Kids typically don’t like timeouts, but they can be beneficial.

This clearly isn’t what Sorsby wanted, but maybe it’s exactly what the doctor ordered so he can get his mind right to continue his football journey.

Take accountability for your mistakes, get right, and prepare yourself for the possibility of the 2027 NFL draft.