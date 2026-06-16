Jets Are Betting Favorites to Land Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby

The New York Jets are in a prime position to add a talented quarterback to the roster.

According to BetOnline, the Jets are the betting favorites to land former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby (via Kyle Odegard):

Jets +300

Cardinals +500

Dolphins +600

Steelers +700

Falcons +800

Vikings +900

Buccaneers +1100

Colts +1200

Panthers +1600

Cowboys +1600

This offseason, Sorsby transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech. He was set to play for the Red Raiders in 2026. However, his collegiate eligibility was stripped by the NCAA. He appealed that decision and was denied by the NCAA, but a Texas judge granted him a temporary injuction which would have allowed him to play this upcoming college football season.

That caused unrest in the college football community, resulting in a lawsuit against Texas Tech by the Big 12, according to ESPN. With all of that going on, Sorsby decided to give up his hopes of continuing his college football career and instead attempt to head to the NFL this offseason.

Sorsby is now set to apply for the NFL supplemental draft before the June 22 deadline. It’ll be up to the NFL to decide whether to accept or decline his application.

People close to his camp “expect” him to be granted entry into the supplemental draft, per Yahoo Sports Insider Jori Epstein.

Jets Mentioned Among Teams That Should Be Interested

Shortly after this latest plot twist, ESPN’s Field Yates took to social media to reveal teams that could be in the conversation for Sorsby. The first team that he talked about as a possibility was the Jets.

“Which teams might be interested? It’s hard not to think about a team like the New York Jets. [They’re] still looking for a long-term answer, [they] have plenty of draft capital right now, [and] Geno Smith is going to be the starter with Cade Klubnik behind him,” Yates said.

Head Coach Aaron Glenn Asked About Sorsby

Head coach Aaron Glenn spoke during his media availability on Tuesday, June 16. During that time with the media, he was asked if his team would be interested in Sorsby if he were to be approved for the supplemental draft.

“I’m focused on the guys we have here now and that’s something I’m sure me and Moug [Jets general manager Darren Mougey] will talk about. Listen, I’ve got the quarterbacks here that we are focused on right now,” Glenn said.

Brian Costello of the New York Post followed up by asking coach Glenn if the off-the-field issues and gambling stuff disqualified him from their draft board.

“I have no idea what that is, to be honest with you. I have heard about it, I’ve seen it on TV, but I don’t want to respond to that because I have no idea of the inner workings of that. It’s not fair to that player to do that,” Glenn responded.

A Unique Advantage

The Sorsby situation provides the Jets with a chance to get a jumpstart on the 2027 NFL draft.

They could bid a mid-round draft choice, potentially win Sorsby, and can immediately add him to the roster in 2026. If he is the franchise quarterback, they got him at a discount. If for any reason he falters, the Jets still have three first-round picks in their pocket for the 2027 NFL draft.

This is a potential win-win scenario for the green and white as long as their security and background checks on Sorsby are clear.

If so, that is a juice that could be worth the squeeze.

College football writer Zach Barnett of Football Scoop joined me on “Boy Green Daily.” During our conversation, he explained some key questions the Jets will need answered before they potentially add Sorsby to the room.