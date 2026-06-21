Jets Source Doubts Interest in QB Brendan Sorsby: Insider

There is a lot to unpack with the Brendan Sorsby situation.

As that continues to unfold, “One person close to the situation doubted the [New York] Jets’ interest, suggesting ‘they don’t want to deal with it,'” via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Brian Costello of the New York Post recently struck a similar tone.

“My gut feeling is the Jets will not go after him,” Costello said on the “Gang’s All Here” podcast.

“There is also a little bit of a circus element that comes with this, right? I can’t picture Aaron Glenn wanting to have a backup quarterback and possibly like a third-string quarterback who’s going to be asked to do press conferences, right? Who we are going to be asking him about Brendan Sorsby all August. Like, I could see that driving him crazy. If the talent is good enough, I guess you look past that,” Costello added.

Weighing the Risk vs. Reward

Sorsby is intriguing.

College football expert Zach Barnett told me on “Boy Green Daily” that Sorsby has franchise quarterback traits.

The Jets are in a desperate search for one of those. The latest plot twist with this Sorsby situation potentially will make him available to add this offseason via the NFL’s supplemental draft.

If that gets approved, the Jets will have to decide whether or not the risk is worth the reward.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said, “Media speculation suggests it would take a second-round pick to secure Sorsby in the supplemental draft.”

Landing a franchise quarterback with any pick would be great news for the Jets, let alone one potentially coming in the second round.

It’s easy to imagine the Jets’ eyes widening at the thought of that possibility. In a perfect world, they could land Sorsby with a non-first round pick investment and then build around him with the three first-rounders they have in 2027.

They would also get a head start on the process. Instead of adding whoever the quarterback would be next offseason, you’d get that player ahead of the 2026 season. It’s easy to see why that would be intriguing.

This Would Be the Antithesis of the Jets Offseason

Adding Sorsby would be the antithesis of the Jets’ offseason plans. This team has done everything in its power to avoid being in the headlines.

There are so many important unanswered questions with this Sorsby situation.

Will he face discipline once he enters the NFL? If he gets suspended, would Sorsby be allowed to practice, attend team meetings, or be present at the team facilities?

What happens if Sorsby has a slip-up in the gambling department? Would he be permanently banned on one more infraction?

Can you risk having a franchise quarterback with that level of risk factor? Again, so many questions and so few answers.

The Jets are in information-gathering mode. This supplemental draft, if it happens, would be next month. The Jets need this information to make a well-thought-out decision.

Sorsby is talented, but is the juice worth the squeeze? The Jets gotta figure that out over the coming weeks.