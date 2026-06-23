Jets Get Bad Update on Brendan Sorsby Pursuit Amid Geno Smith Legal Trouble

The New York Jets have a quarterback problem. Geno Smith returns to New York, to the team that drafted him, to be a bridge to the future. Except now, he’s dealing with some serious legal trouble, and just got a bad update from law enforcement that may impact the Jets’ plans this season.

Per Zack Rosenblatt, police have assigned a detective to Smith’s case and it is currently an active investigation. They will not be releasing further information right now, and the Jets are declining comment. On Sunday, police were called to Smith’s home in Davie, Florida, after a woman called 911 claiming to be his ex-girlfriend and said he assaulted her.

Now, things are getting even worse for the Jets. Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA this upcoming season due to repeated and flagrant gambling rules violations. He planned to enter the NFL supplemental draft, which would have made him eligible to be drafted by and join a team this summer. But the NFL has denied that request, putting the Jets in a bind.

The New York Jets Are in a Pickle Without Brendan Sorsby

The Jets thought they’d come out the other side of quarterback purgatory. They earned the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a season of misery, a slot usually in prime position to draft a top-tier quarterback.

But then Oregon’s Dante Moore chose to return to school, and the Jets were left with no quarterback worthy of that draft spot. Suddenly, they were staring down the barrel of having to wait until the 2027 draft to add their quarterback of the future. That’s part of the reason why New York signed Smith — to offer a floor at quarterback while they waited until 2027.

Sorsby, a likely second-round pick in 2027, offered a chance at relief. Adding him this summer would allow him to sit behind Smith and learn, ready to hit the ground running in 2027. And with Smith’s current legal trouble, he would have offered some much-needed relief.

Now, that’s not going to be an option, even as Sorsby’s attorney says they will appeal the NFL’s decision (per ESPN’s Pete Thamel). And it leaves the Jets in a tough spot.

Letter from NFL Management Council to Brendan Sorsby Spells Out Why New York Jets Must Wait

The NFL Management Council sent a letter to Sorsby explaining their decision to deny his application, and it doesn’t leave much room for New York to dispute it. Here it is, in part, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

“Under our Collective Bargaining Agreement, the League retains sole discretion to determine whether it is appropriate to conduct a Supplemental Draft in any given year. The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry.

Your Petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

The letter goes on to emphasize Sorsby’s gambling violations as a major reason for this decision. The NFL Management Council cites Sorsby’s extended sports gambling history, attempts to avoid detection, and litigation with the NCAA as reasons for denying his application.