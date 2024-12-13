Jets Predicted to Hire 2 Ex-Players to Fill HC, GM Voids: Insider

NFL executive Brian Gaine posing for a photo.

The New York Jets are predicted to call a few former players home this holiday season.

NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated was asked in a mailbag article to predict who will be the next head coach and general manager of the Jets.

“As for the coach and GM, I feel like the fit is going to be a big piece of the puzzle. So, maybe you bring in a couple of guys who’ve been in the market. I’ll give you one who’s from there, one who played there, both of whom have worked for the team, and say Buffalo Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine as GM and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as head coach,” Breer said.

“I do think experience will be a factor. Gaine has been a GM. Glenn hasn’t been a head coach, but played 15 years of pro football, and has coached for a decade.”

Gaine and Glenn Combination Will Be Names Jets Fans Are Familiar With

ESPN’s Rich Cimini recently shared sourced inside information that Glenn is “very” interested in the Jets vacancy.

He played in the league for 15 seasons, with eight coming with the Jets. He also worked as a personnel scout for two seasons with the team in his post-playing career.

Gaine wasn’t nearly the player Glenn was at the NFL level, but he did have a cup of coffee with the team in 1996. During his very brief NFL career, he was on the practice squad of three NFL teams across three seasons but he never appeared in a game.

However similar to Glenn, after his playing days he transitioned into scouting. The first six seasons of his post-playing career were spent with the Jets as a scout. Then from 2005 through present day he has advanced his career as an NFL executive.

During that run, he has held roles as an assistant director of pro scouting, assistant director of player personnel, director of player personnel, assistant general manager, vice president of player personnel, and senior personnel advisor.

Gaine has been a general manager before when he filled in with the Houston Texans between 2018 and 2019.

Insider Update on the Jets Search Process

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Jets have already begun “preliminary work on general manager candidates, including the evaluation of those not currently in the league. That makes sense, since clubs are free to talk with candidates not currently employed in the NFL but must wait until after the regular season to submit interview requests for those employed by other teams.”

One name that is a potential candidate is former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, Fowler noted is someone he expects the team to “research.”

“The Jets will conduct wide-ranging searches for their open GM and head coaching positions, with former league executives Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman aiding the search. It’s unclear whether New York will hire a coach or general manager first, though some around the league suspect it will start at GM,” Fowlers said.

Cimini said Mike Vrabel would be “open” to the Jets job pending their hire at GM. However, Fowler seemed to push back saying, “I don’t necessarily see the Saints or Jets as the play [for Vrabel], though it’s early.”