Insider Sets the Record Straight About Jets Russell Wilson Situation

Much has been made about the New York Jets’ interest in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini set the record straight on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

“I don’t think the Jets had all of their eggs in the Russell Wilson basket, I know that for sure. I don’t even know if they had a couple of eggs in the Russell Wilson basket. They were talking to a lot of different veterans,” Cimini said.

“As we talked about last week right here on the ‘Jets Collective’, I think they’re going to go through the rest of this period, OTAs, and minicamp, with the current players to see if [Cade] Klubnik, or [Bailey] Zappe, [Brady] Cook, I would say, is probably running a distant fourth right now in that competition. If any of these guys can be their backup, and if not, chances are it’ll probably be not, then I think they will look around in training camp to see if anyone shakes free,” Cimini added.

Jets Coach Speaks on the Wilson Situation

On Tuesday, June 4, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about how Wilson’s decision to pursue a television career instead of continuing his playing career affects their plans at all.

“Nothing at all. I think the last time that we talked, I had said that we were looking at a number of quarterbacks. Listen, that’s just what it was. Hopefully, he will have a good TV career; heck, I know he will be good at it. Congrats to him,” Glenn responded.

“Yeah his answer was predictable because he had really when we asked him a couple of weeks ago he downplayed the whole Russell Wilson thing. Obviously, the fans know he was here and visited with the Jets after the draft. I think that had been something that had been in the works for a while to take that visit,” Cimini explained on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

Wilson visited the Jets after the draft. At an event, Wilson revealed that the Jets “offered” him, which seemed to imply the ball was in his court on whether to join the team. Based on all of the tea leaves, it seems like that angle was overblown.

NFL Retirement

When it was revealed on social media that Wilson was officially pursuing a career in TV, it seemed to strongly imply that his football-playing days were over.

Wilson made that official on social media on Wednesday, June 3. He posted a three-minute and 15-second highlight film of his career as he narrated his closing words on why he was retiring from the game of football.

It makes sense why coach Glenn would be interested in a veteran backup. There is a sense of urgency in the building to win now. A random insert veteran is more likely on paper to win games than an inexperienced player.

However, the Jets are going to give the kids behind Geno Smith a shot to prove themselves over the next handful of weeks. If they succeed, one of them will be the QB2. If they struggle, the Jets will go find another veteran passer not named Russell Wilson.