Calls Grow Louder for C.J. Mosley to Join Jets Coaching Staff

Could an NFL comeback be on the horizon for former New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley?

No, not on the field, rather off of it.

Retired linebacker C.J. Mosley has spent two days at Jets training camp this week.

A flurry of fans and analysts strongly suggested that Mosley should join the Jets coaching staff.

“@TreyDeuce32RTR join our coaching staff!” A Jets fan tweeted directly at Mosley.

“Bring CJ as a coach,” another fan posted.

Bring CJ as a coach. https://t.co/KP9MJOmTG3 — Gabe (@gjjamm_gabe) August 19, 2026

“Add to him to the staff please. One of the smarter players I’ve ever watched,” NFL analyst Will Parkinson posted.

Add to him to the staff please One of the smarter players I’ve ever watched https://t.co/tAHUT5YDFt — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) August 19, 2026

Not the First Time…

Last year, there was similar momentum on social media from fans and analysts to try to encourage Mosley to return to the Jets in a coaching role.

However, after Mosley retired from the NFL, he switched careers, getting into the agent game.

“Mosely announced Tuesday he is launching Legacy Trust Sports Group, a full-service sports agency co-founded with longtime business partner Brandon Wassel,” Charean Williams wrote in July of 2025.

“Coaching was never my path, but guiding, mentoring and doing the right thing has always been in my DNA,” Mosley said in a press release via Pro Football Talk. “Our mission is to help athletes grow not just as players but as people, throughout their careers and beyond.”

Linebacker Depth Is an Issue for the Jets

Beat reporter Nick Faria of Jets on SI dropped his 53-man roster prediction ahead of the second preseason game.

He projected that five inside linebackers would make the cut:

“It wouldn’t shock me if backup linebacker Mykal Walker starts the year on the PUP list if his preseason injury doesn’t heal in time for Week 1. That said, Kiko Mauigoa and Marcelino McCrary-Ball have had some solid moments throughout camp. New York’s starting linebackers, Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood, remain key cogs for the defense as a whole,” Faria wrote.

Coach Explains His Defensive Identity

Head coach Aaron Glenn will be calling the defensive plays in 2026. On Wednesday, August 19, he was asked what he wants his defensive identity to be.

“Yeah, I will say this, from my time in Cleveland to New Orleans to Detroit, there’s a mixture of what I’ve learned in those places to build exactly what I want. When you say identity, I start to look at that a different way, and to me your identity is exactly what does the other team say about you, and when that head coach watches tape, there are certain things I want him to say as far as, I want him to know that we’re going to disrupt the pocket. When I say disrupt the pocket, meaning we’re disrupting the quarterback. I want them to say we’re disrupting the receivers. I want them to say that we’re attacking the ball, and I also want them to say we’re not giving them explosive plays. If we can have that head coach saying that about us, I think we’re doing a pretty good job,” Glenn said.