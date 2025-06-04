C.J. Mosley Still Helping Jets Even After Getting Cut From Team

The New York Jets parted ways with team captain C.J. Mosley on March 12.

Despite no longer being part of the team, Mosley is still helping his old team out by coaching up one of their bright stars. Quincy Williams revealed to the media on Tuesday, June 3, that he has remained in contact with his former teammate throughout the offseason.

“He [Mosley] came to my camp this weekend, so I had a conversation with him. He is still in New Jersey, so we have grabbed lunch a couple of times. Right now, the mindset is picking his brain on how to be more of a leader. When he came to the Jets, coming into a new team, he actually sat out a year, so it’s like what are the things you worked on to come into a team that you really didn’t know? How did you become a leader to those guys? So that’s the kind of conversation we have been having now,” Williams explained.

You love to see it! #Jets LB Quincy Williams told @BrianCoz that former teammate C.J. Mosley came to his camp this weekend & they’ve had lunch together several times throughout the offseason. They talked about leadership & how Quincy can improve. O CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN! 🫡… pic.twitter.com/OEQB1R9z48 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 4, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mosley Was a Difficult Cut for Jets to Make, But…

The green and white parted ways with Mosley this offseason.

Mosley, 32, is one of the most decorated linebackers of the 2000s. He has been named to five second-team All-Pro squads, and he has received five Pro Bowl nominations.

The former Alabama product has racked up 1,083 career tackles, 12 sacks, 12 interceptions, 40 quarterback hits, 10 forced fumbles, and 55 tackles for loss.

When healthy, Mosley has been an elite player on the field and a big-time leader off of it. However, the problem is that his Jets tenure ended because of injury concerns.

Last season, “Mosley missed three games with a badly bruised toe, returned for two games as a part-time player, and suffered a freakish neck injury in the Week 8 pregame warmups. It was noncontact; he simply turned his head during a drill and aggravated a previous injury. He didn’t play that day. As it turned out, his season was over with what he called a herniated disc in his neck,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

Mosley remains a free agent at this stage of the offseason. Before leaving the Jets, Mosley said he wasn’t ready to retire and wanted to continue playing.

While he made a lot of plays for the green and white on the field, the thing he will be remembered for the most is his selflessness.

Mosley didn’t care about the money or the accolades, he just wanted to bring the Jets back to relevancy. That’s what fans will remember him for.

CJ Mosley was already a fan favorite for the #Jets but he took it to another level today talking about the pay cut he took this offseason. ‘I don’t care about the money when I get on the football field. I just want to win & win with my teammates.’ 😭 ‘The main mindset was I… pic.twitter.com/b5OiwXtpWC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 1, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js