Jets Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Called ‘Big Winner’ After Practice

The arrow is pointing up for New York Jets rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Jets beat reporter on SI, Nick Faria, called Klubnik a “big winner” following training camp practice on Tuesday, August 4.

“Tuesday’s big winner was the fourth-round rookie quarterback out of Clemson. Cade Klubnik continues to impress with his decision-making, arm talent, and accuracy. Throughout the day, Klubnik dropped dimes on New York’s defense and even extended plays with his legs as well,” Faria wrote.

“One of his best plays came when he fired a beautiful ball to Isaiah Williams, who needed to make an over-the-shoulder catch. Instead, Williams repositioned himself in a way that the ball bounced off his chest without a completion. The throw: incredible. The catch: not so much,” Faria bluntly stated.

“It’s important to remember that Klubnik is not competing against the cream of the Jets’ defensive crop right now. Geno Smith is the starting quarterback and will remain so for the 2026 season,” Faria explained. “But the preseason will be very important for Klubnik. He’s had a very good camp, and more quality reps against other teams could show the Jets exactly what they have in their rookie signal-caller.”

Rubber Meets Road Next Week

The Jets are less than 10 days away from their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They also have two joint practices scheduled with the Bucs on Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12.

Klubnik has a chance to prove in these moments that he is ready for the spotlight. If he shows that he can be competent, move the chains, and get the offense into scoring positions, Klubnik has a clear path to being the QB2 in 2026.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast that it is Klubnik’s “job to lose.”

When Will We See Klubnik on the Football Field in 2026?

Smith is the starting quarterback of the Jets now and for the foreseeable future. However, when is the soonest we could see Klubnik on the field, barring injury?

Brian Costello of the New York Post told ESPN New York’s Jake Asman, “November at the earliest.”

Head coach Aaron Glenn needs to win games. He started 0-7 last season, and he finished with a 3-14 record. With that being his primary objective, it appears Smith, a seasoned veteran, will likely man the fort for the majority of the season.

However, if Smith’s struggles last season were a sign of things to come, perhaps there could be an audible at the line of scrimmage. Smith struggled with interceptions and taking sacks in 2025. Was that because of a terrible situation with the Las Vegas Raiders? Or was that a sign of decline for Smith?

The 2026 regular season will prove to be the ultimate truth serum.

Klubnik could find his way on the field eventually if Smith’s struggles persist, but the veteran is going to get a long leash.

A date to circle might be Week 13. That is the Jets’ bye week. Coming out of that bye, the Jets have five regular-season games remaining in their season. That could be an evaluation period to see what Klubnik has before the team has to make a franchise-altering decision in the 2027 NFL draft.