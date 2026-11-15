Insider Delivers Bad News for Jets QB Cade Klubnik Before Bills Game

For those hoping to see rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik hit the field for the New York Jets in the near future, don’t hold your breath.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini outlined the most pressing questions heading into the second half of the Jets’ season ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. One top question is whether Klubnik will get a shot.

“It happens a lot in the NFL. A team falls out of contention, pushes its bridge starter aside and gives the rookie quarterback an audition. The Jets appear to be on that track, but there’s an X factor — Glenn’s job security,” Cimini explained.

“This sets up a fascinating question for the five games after their Week 13 bye: Stay with Geno Smith, who’s having a solid year, or give the Clemson rookie a chance? Best bet? Glenn rides with Smith a lot longer than the fanbase wants,” Cimini revealed.

Klubnik Is Ready if and When His Name Gets Called

Klubnik, 23, entered the league as the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round of April’s draft.

“That’s the number of slots the Jets traded up with Seattle, from 128th to 110th, as part of the transaction to grab Klubnik in Round 4. The 18 slots marked the Jets’ largest upward move in a picks-for-picks same-draft-day trade in franchise history,” Jets senior contributor Randy Lange wrote.

The Jets are fully expected to select a quarterback early in the 2027 NFL Draft. Before the Jets make that critical decision, there are plenty of fans who want to see what Klubnik is capable of at some point this season.

How will he perform if given that opportunity?

Klubnik told ESPN’s Rich Cimini last week that he would be ready “if called upon.”

Do the Jets think he is ready? Well, after working with him through the spring and summer, the Jets made him the primary backup to Smith. They wouldn’t have done that had they felt he wasn’t ready for the moment.

Glenn’s Job Security Isn’t Set to Change

Head coach Aaron Glenn is firmly on the hot seat. To have a chance of keeping his job, he needs to win games. Smith gives the Jets a better chance to win than Klubnik. So as long as Glenn holds the HC title of the NYJ, it doesn’t seem like a change is likely.

Could Glenn get fired midseason?

“Another in-season coaching change is unlikely despite the 2-7 record. Owner Woody Johnson tried it two years ago, firing Robert Saleh after five games, and it backfired. Johnson has a strong affinity for Glenn and wants to give him every chance to succeed,” Cimini wrote.

In other words, this will be the Smith QB1 train unless he gets hurt for the foreseeable future.

Jets Inactives Posted

Ahead of the Jets versus Bills game, the Jets listed five players as inactive:

“Brownlee missed some practice time due to an illness. Patrick, Lynn and Woods are healthy scratches,” Cimini reacted on X.