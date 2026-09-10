Jets Receive Harsh QB Cade Klubnik Reminder Days Before Titans Game

In the opening game of the 2026 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold crumpled to the ground. After just two passing attempts, he was taken out of the game and eventually was ruled out for the contest with a hip issue. Backup QB Drew Lock came off the bench and finished the game.

This is a harsh reminder to the New York Jets that rookie Cade Klubnik is just one injury to Geno Smith away from stepping onto the football field.

The Jets have made their choice. Klubnik will be the QB2 at least for the Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, and likely for the rest of the season.

Team Sends Message to Klubnik

“Unless Smith is truly terrible or gets injured, the expectation should be that he’ll start all 17 games. The Jets are operating with the belief that Smith can play well enough to come back again in 2027,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote.

“This coaching staff loves fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik, enough that he became the No. 2 quarterback without any serious competition. Klubnik showed some flashes, but there’s also a reason he dropped to the fourth round of last spring’s draft. If the goal is winning games in 2026, the odds of the Jets doing that drop significantly if Klubnik needs to see the field,” Rosenblatt bluntly stated.

The big conversation leading up to the 2026 NFL draft was whether the Jets would take a young QB and, if so, how high? Ultimately, the team, after sifting through the options, chose Klubnik. Not only did they select him, but they aggressively moved up in the draft.

“That’s the number of slots the Jets traded up with Seattle, from 128th to 110th, as part of the transaction to grab Klubnik in Round 4. The 18 slots marked the Jets’ largest upward move in a picks-for-picks same-draft-day trade in franchise history. The previous high was 16 slots, which the Green & White first executed with the L.A. Raiders to select CB James Hasty in 1988 (from 90th in Round 4 to 74th in Round 3) and equaled with the 2007 trade with Green Bay to select LB David Harris (from 63rd to 47th in the second round),” Jets senior contributor Randy Lange wrote.

Jets Might Have Hit a Home Run

It doesn’t appear the Jets have the long-term answer at quarterback on the roster.

Smith is 35 years of age. Klubnik was a day-three selection during the draft. Bailey Zappe is a journeyman currently residing on the practice squad.

While the team may still be seeking a franchise quarterback, they might have found a long-term backup.

“One other note: There’s some belief around the league that rookie fourth-round quarterback Cade Klubnik might also be a legit backup,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote.

If that is what Klubnik becomes, then the Jets hit an absolute home run on the third day of the draft. A backup quarterback is an incredibly valuable asset for a team to have. The green and white should know that better than most.

Since 2015, only two quarterbacks have started a full season for the Jets (Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015 and Aaron Rodgers in 2024). Every other year, the Jets have been forced to use multiple starters at the game’s most important position.