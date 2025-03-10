Jets, Patriots in Bidding War Over $42 Million Super Bowl Champ

A rivalry has been renewed between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots in the free agency streets.

NFL Insider Mike Silver of The Athletic revealed on social media that “The Jets and Patriots are expected to make a big push for cornerback Carlton Davis in free agency. A deal could be struck as early as Monday.”

The Jets and Patriots are expected to make a big push for cornerback Carlton Davis in free agency. A deal could be struck as early as Monday. @TheAthletic @TheAthleticNFL https://t.co/iH7Lgb54GB — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 10, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Davis Would Be a Massive Free Agent Splurge by the Jets

Pro Football Focus projects Davis to sign a three-year $42 million contract with $25 million of that guaranteed. That $14 million annual salary would place him No. 13 among the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded Davis to the Lions in the offseason, and he provided immediate stability to a young Detroit secondary that badly needed it after the defense endured an unfathomable number of injuries in 2024, most notably to Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Aidan Hutchinson. Davis, too, suffered a season-ending injury – a fractured jaw that ended his season after Week 15,” PFF wrote in his free agency profile.

Davis crossed over with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn last season with the Lions.

This past year, Davis appeared and started in 13 games. During that run, Davis finished with 11 pass deflections, had two interceptions, recovered two fumbles, and totaled 56 tackles.

Davis has played in at least 10 games in every season of his career. The former Auburn product entered the league as the No. 63 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Bucs. That was highlighted by a Super Bowl championship in the 2020 season.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.