$21 Million Jets Starter Bolts to AFC Squad in Free Agency

The New York Jets have lost another top free agent.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed on social media that veteran tight end Tyler Conklin has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former Jets TE Tyler Conklin reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Chargers, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2025

The Jets Now Have a Big Void to Fill at the TE Position

Conklin, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Jets after signing a $21 million contract in free agency.

The Jets have had a very checkered history in free agents. Gang Green is synonymous for overpaying average players on the open market and receiving substandard results. That wasn’t the case with Conklin.

Conklin brought a level of professionalism and accountability to the team as one of their leaders. He delivered with a solid floor of production that could be relied upon on a week-to-week basis.

Conklin averaged 57 receptions for 541 receiving yards and 2.4 touchdowns across his tenure with the Jets. That was the most consistent production the Jets have gotten out of the tight end position since the days of Dustin Keller.

Slim Pickings Are Left for the Jets in Free Agency

With Conklin off the board, the free agent pantry is pretty barren at the tight end position.

According to Spotrac, the top remaining tight end free agents are Gerald Everett formerly of the Chicago Bears, Mo Alie-Cox formerly of the Indianapolis Colts, Marcedes Lewis also formerly of the Bears, and then a pile of random other names.

There is always the 2025 NFL draft to consider as an avenue to fill holes. Thankfully for the Jets this tight end class is considered to be extremely deep.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network and former longtime scout has two tight ends ranked inside his top-six overall players in this entire draft class.

Tyler Warren out of Penn State is listed at No. 5 and Colston Loveland out of Michigan is listed at No. 6. Both could be in consideration for the Jets first round draft choice at No. 7 overall.

“He’s effective in the run game and looks to finish when possible. Overall, he isn’t as dynamic as Rob Gronkowski was during his career, but Warren is a similar player in a lot of ways,” Jeremiah said of Warren.

Jeremiah said, “[Loveland] attacks the ball in the air and is adept at finishing in crowds. After the catch, he has a smooth stride and possesses a nasty stiff-arm. He has some wiggle to make defenders miss, as well. His lack of bulk impacts his ability to stay connected as a run blocker, though. Overall, Loveland is equipped to make a lot of catches as a starting tight end in his rookie campaign.”