Jets Showing Interest in Bringing Back $21 Million Free Agent

There could be a reunion in the near future for the New York Jets.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo revealed that the Jets are among several teams that have “shown interest” in signing tight end Tyler Conklin. Garafolo said it is “a bit of a surprise” that Conklin is still available at this stage of the offseason.

He is set to visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

The #Chargers are hosting veteran TE Tyler Conklin on a visit, sources say. A bit of a surprise he’s still available, especially since a few teams have shown interest in signing him, including the Jets, with whom he had 170 catches for 1,622 yards and 7 TDs the last three years. pic.twitter.com/7uxiYuPvjU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Conklin Should Come at a Good Price in Free Agency

According to multiple media reports, Conklin has been a popular guy in free agency.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on March 10 that Conklin is expected “to have a market.” NFL analyst Will Parkinson said Conklin would draw interest from 4+ teams in free agency.

Despite all that noise, Conklin remains unsigned in free agency.

Tyler Conklin is going to have a market especially after a few TEs (Geisicki, Hopper, Ertz, Bates, Tremble) re-signed. It’s Conklin and Juwan Johnson left at the top of the free agency class. https://t.co/0msWQHo8Hs — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 10, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pro Football Focus originally projected Conklin to sign a three-year deal for $27 million with $16.25 million of that guaranteed. That $9 million annual salary would place Conklin at No. 15 among the highest paid tight ends in football, per Over The Cap.

However the first wave of free agency is over. That is typically where free agents get paid big money. The further we get away from that initial wave, the less likely someone is expected to get a sizable contract.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.