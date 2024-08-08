49ers Sign Popular Ex-Jets WR Amid Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors

A familiar face to New York Jets fans is set for a revenge game against his old team.

On Thursday, August 8 the San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“So with Brandon Aiyuk’s future still in flux and injuries hitting the position, including first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers add Anderson, who has 379 career catches and 30 touchdowns,” Pelissero explained.

The #49ers have made a wide receiver move: Veteran Chosen Anderson is signing with San Francisco, per his agents @davidcanter and @nessmugrabi. The receiver formerly known as Robbie/Robby Anderson had multiple offers and chose a team with an immediate need. pic.twitter.com/jnCPEMkeaO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2024

The artist formerly known as Robby Anderson, Robbie Anderson, and Robbie Chosen is scheduled to play against his old team in the Week 1 season opener on Monday Night Football on September 9.

Anderson Has Had a Wild Ride in the NFL

The former Temple product has almost gone through as many teams since 2022 as he has name changes. “Almost” is the operative word in that sentence.

Anderson spent the first four years of his career with the Jets after joining the squad as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

During that run, he accumulated 207 receptions for 3,059 receiving yards and scored 20 touchdowns.

However, the team let him hit free agency in 2020 unsure of what his value would be on the open market. He ultimately signed with the Carolina Panthers by way of a two-year deal for $20 million.

General manager Joe Douglas has been open about his regret in letting Anderson out of the building.

In that first season with the Panthers, Anderson found immediate success with career highs in receptions (95) and yards (1,096). However, he would never reach those statistical highs again.

Anderson cashed in with a brand-new two-year deal for $29.5 million in 2021. However, it all went downhill from there.

After getting into a fight with a member of the Panthers coaching staff he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He spent six months there but was released in March of 2023.

Anderson eventually found his way to the Miami Dolphins and was with the team throughout the 2023 campaign. On his last two teams, the Cardinals and Dolphins, Anderson has been used sparingly appearing in 30% and 23% of the offensive snaps.

Anderson Has a Chance to Make Some Noise

The 49ers are dealing with trade requests and injury issues in the wide receiver room. That led to Anderson being signed in the first place.

Just a month out from the 2024 season opener, Anderson has a path to finding some legitimate playing time in San Francisco.

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has a “calf strain” and is going to be out for the entire preseason. Nick Wagoner of ESPN added that he’ll miss “a couple of weeks of practice” as well.

“Contract talks remain stalled and it seems more likely that Aiyuk will be traded than work out an extension with San Francisco, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday,” via the NFL Media Group.

It appears the Jets will get to play the 49ers at an ideal time right at the beginning of the season. San Francisco is the reigning NFC champion and lost the Super Bowl in overtime.

With all of these problems in the bay, the Jets have a chance to create some massive headlines in Week 1.