$2 Million Jets Veteran Had Strong Message for His Doubters

The New York Jets re-signed veteran safety Chuck Clark this offseason on a one-year deal for $2 million.

Clark admitted during his media availability this week that there are some people out there who have questioned whether or not he has lost a step coming off of a torn ACL.

“Yeah alright, watch,” Clark said in response to his doubters.

Clark Still Has Some Feelings About His Old Team the Baltimore Ravens

New York originally acquired Clark last offseason in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The green and white sent over a 2024 seventh-round draft choice in exchange for Clark.

Baltimore essentially gave Clark away to the Jets after replacing him with other guys. The Ravens signed Marcus Williams to a massive five-year deal for $70 million in free agency. Baltimore also invested the No. 14 overall pick in the first round to acquire defensive back Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame.

Those additions made Clark expendable and he requested a trade shortly thereafter, per Dennis Waszak Jr of the Associated Press.

Waszak explained that Clark felt “disrespected” by the Ravens and was “unhappy” with how things played out.

“I mean, I ain’t forgot about that. I still got that chip on my shoulder,” Clark said smiling when asked about the end of his run with the Ravens.

Clark, 29, spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Ravens. During that run, Clark played in 96 games and made 63 starts. He started his career as a role player, but eventually, Clark became a full-time starter.

The former Virginia Tech product has five career interceptions, 32 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and has registered over 384 total tackles.

The Jets Made a Low Risk vs. High Reward Kind of Move

When the Jets acquired Clark, he only had one year left on his contract. After he tore his ACL, Clark was scheduled to be a free agent the following offseason.

Typically injured players like that will rehab on their own away from the facility, but Clark stayed around the team.

“He looks good, he worked his tail off, [and] he has been here every day. He didn’t have to. Even last year during the season he didn’t have to be here to rehab but he was here and staying connected to the team. He is putting together a good OTA and [I’m] excited about the trajectory at which he is going,” head coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday, June 4.

Clark tore his ACL on the final play of the final OTA practice of 2023 according to coach Saleh. He was forced to miss the entire season because of that injury.

New York, because of that, got Clark on an insane discount for 2024. He is the No. 44 highest-paid safety in football, per Over The Cap.

The Jets have a lot of unknowns at the safety position, but considering the coaching and talent level of the rest of the defense there is ample opportunity for someone to make some noise.

Clark has a chance to re-establish his value and either stay long-term with the Jets or get paid handsomely by someone else next offseason.