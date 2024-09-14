Jets Need to Pull off Trade With Browns to Bring Home Sack Artist

The New York Jets roster isn’t perfect and there are plenty of ways they can improve it.

One way they can do that is by correcting a wrong from earlier this offseason. The Jets let veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson walk in free agency and he signed a one-year $4 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

If Gang Green wants him back they would have to work out a trade with the Browns. We already know there is mutual interest in these two parties reuniting, now it’s a matter of making it happen.

Jets Shouldn’t Have to Trade for Jefferson

This offseason the Jets added a bunch of new bodies to the defensive tackle room. They signed Javon Kinlaw to a one-year deal for $7.25 million and added veteran Leki Fotu on a one-year contract for $2.5 million.

They didn’t want to be done there. ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed in a column back in March that, “they wanted him [Jefferson] back.”

The Browns offered Jefferson a one-year deal for $4 million. Jefferson reached out to the Jets and offered them a chance to match the deal.

If they had, Jefferson would be a member of the Jets right now. However according to Cimini “They took too long to respond.”

Jefferson didn’t want to wait too long because the Browns could have pulled their offer and moved on. There was no guarantee that the Jets would have taken Jefferson back in his mind so he had to look out for himself.

“Jefferson had agreed to terms with Cleveland by the time the Jets answered,” Cimini revealed.

If the Jets had answered on time, Jefferson would already be on the team and they wouldn’t have to give up an asset to bring him back, but alas.

Jefferson Would Provide Some Much-Needed Juice on Defense

Right before the start of the 2024 season, the Jets lost Fotu to an injury. The team placed him on injured reserve which means he has to miss at least the first four games of the year.

Head coach Robert Saleh displayed confidence that Fotu would’ve been ready for the Week 3 New England Patriots game but they wanted to play it safe. As long as Fotu’s rehab and recovery from his injury have gone smoothly, they should get him back for the Week 5 contest versus the Minnesota Vikings in London.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh explained the decision to put DT Leki Fotu on IR. Said they think he would’ve been ready for Week 3, instead he will miss the first 4 games of the season & be fully ready to go for Week 5. [The blow video is where I believe Fotu got hurt during #Panthers… https://t.co/UyneDLMwDM pic.twitter.com/79zkT6KM2X — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2024

Even if he is ready to go after that, the Jets should still make a move for Jefferson. They were going to add Fotu, Kinlaw, and Jefferson during free agency anyway what has changed in a handful of months?

Brandyn Pokrass of Jets X-Factor named Jefferson a “potential trade target” for the Jets ahead of training camp.

Last season Jefferson had the best year of his career recording six sacks in only 14 games. He also finished with 13 quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, and 34 total tackles.

The Jets recently brought back Connor McGovern to provide some depth and an insurance policy on the offensive line. Saleh called that move a “no-brainer.”

Now it’s time for the Jets to turn their attention to the the other side of the trenches. Flipping a mid-round pick to the Browns in a win-now year for Jefferson would also be a “no-brainer” for the Jets in 2024.