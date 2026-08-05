Jets Sign 6-Foot-6 TE After Kenyon Sadiq Injury News

The New York Jets have added some insurance.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced on social media that “Tight end Connor Hulstein, from Marist University, reached [an] agreement today with the N.Y. Jets.”

This comes less than 24 hours after head coach Aaron Glenn announced that first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq had suffered an injury setback and would be out for an indefinite period of time.

Hulstein is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighs 247 pounds, according to the Marist football website.

Social Media Reacts to Jets New Addition Amid Training Camp

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News said, “In May, Hulstein tried out for the Jets during rookie minicamp.”

In May, Hulstein tried out for the Jets during rookie minicamp. https://t.co/tK9JgXrLxl — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) August 5, 2026

“With Kenyon Sadiq out, the Jets add a tight end. Hulstein participated in minicamp on a tryout basis. He led FCS tight ends in receiving yards in 2025,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted.

With Kenyon Sadiq out, the Jets add a tight end. Hulstein participated in minicamp on a tryout basis. He led FCS tight ends in receiving yards in 2025. https://t.co/9He3IeXDl9 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 5, 2026

Hulstein appeared in 12 games last season. With those opportunities, he caught 42 receptions for 599 receiving yards, and scored seven touchdowns. He led his team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns in 2025.

“[Hulstein] set the program’s single-season record for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and yards per reception (14.3) by a tight end. [He also] led FCS tight ends in receiving yards [and] ranked second in touchdown receptions and fourth in total receptions,” the school shared on his bio page.

Before arriving at Marist, Hulstein spent the last four years at Princeton. During that stretch, he appeared in 26 games.

“[During his tenure], he scored three touchdowns. Two came in 2023, including a game-winner against Harvard. Totaled 11 catches for 111 yards. Blocked a punt against Lehigh in 2022,” the school shared.

Marist Football general manager Gino Cammilleri posted, “[From] @Marist_Fball to @CGSAllStar [College Gridiron Showcase] to the @nyjets !!!!!! No one deserves this more!!!! Congratulations to the BIG FOX!!!!! 🦊 @connorhulstein.”

This Can’t Be Good News for Sadiq

The former Oregon product having a setback was alarming enough, but this news doesn’t make things any better for Sadiq.

If head coach Aaron Glenn was confident that Sadiq would be returning sooner rather than later, signing a replacement tight end wouldn’t have been a top priority.

“He’s going to be out for a little bit. I can’t tell you exactly how long right now, but I will let you know that at some point,” Glenn told the media on Tuesday, August 4. “Just expect him to be out for a little bit. He is working his way back.”

Glenn confirmed that this “setback” is directly tied to Sadiq’s offseason sports hernia surgery.

“Yes, it is. When he had the surgery, most guys normally get both of them done. That’s how most doctors do it. Listen, I’m not real worried, but the thing is I want to make sure that I make the right decision so I take care of him so he can be ready for the regular season,” Glenn explained.

The coach still strongly believes that Sadiq will be ready for the Week 1 season opener, saying he is “very confident.”

However, actions speak louder than words. This signing today indicates it could be a while until we see Sadiq back on a football field.