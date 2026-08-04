Jets First Rounder Suffers Injury ‘Setback’, Set to Miss Time

Brutal injury update.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn revealed to the media that first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq has suffered “a little setback” and is set to miss time.

“He’s going to be out for a little bit. I can’t tell you exactly how long right now, but I will let you know that at some point,” Glenn said on Tuesday, August 4. “Just expect him to be out for a little bit. He is working his way back.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini followed up by asking coach Glenn if Sadiq’s “setback” was related to his previous sports hernia surgery.

“Yes, it is. When he had the surgery, most guys normally get both of them done. That’s how most doctors do it. Listen, I’m not real worried, but the thing is I want to make sure that I make the right decision so I take care of him so he can be ready for the regular season,” Glenn responded.

“Very confident,” Glenn answered about how confident he is that Sadiq will be ready for the season opener.

Details on What Transpired

Sadiq had offseason sports hernia surgery. It was something the former Oregon product dealt with during his final collegiate season.

That surgery caused him to miss the final week of OTAs and the entire mandatory minicamp in June. Head coach Aaron Glenn said he should return for training camp, and he did.

Sadiq was out there for the first three days of training camp practice. However, he wasn’t out at practice on Monday, August 3.

Head coach Aaron Glenn explained that it was because of a “maintenance program” coming off that surgery.

“He went three good, hard days last week, so today was the day we wanted to rest him, so he’ll be just fine,” Glenn told the media.

This Is Bad News for Sadiq

The good news is Sadiq should be ready for the regular season, but what version of Sadiq will the Jets be getting on Sunday, September 13, against the Tennessee Titans?

He missed critical reps in the spring, and now he is set to miss critical reps in the summer. There is a difference between being in good physical shape and being in football shape. It’ll be difficult for Sadiq to get into that football shape without practicing football.

With Sadiq missing reps, he is losing out on building chemistry with his starting quarterback, Geno Smith.

During the break in between mandatory minicamp and training camp, Smith worked out seemingly every day with tight end Mason Taylor. Sadiq was already behind the eight-ball, and he is set to fall even further over the coming weeks.

It’s tough enough for tight ends making the transition from college to the professional ranks if they get all of the reps in the offseason. Let alone when they don’t get the full complement of reps.

For now, the door of opportunity is open for the other tight ends on the roster to take advantage. The two players to watch are Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods. They have both had some nice days out at training camp. With Sadiq out, there will be even more reps to go around.