Jets Lose out on Potential QB Target After Falcons Injury Results in Signing

Another one bites the dust.

The New York Jets lost out on a potential quarterback target. On Wednesday, July 29, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they have signed veteran QB Cooper Rush.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter explained the reasoning for the signing is because “Atlanta QB Tua Tagovailoa [is] dealing with a tight back and Michael Penix [is] still not practicing due to a knee injury.”

Jets Seemed to Be Okay With Rush Moving On

Earlier this offseason, NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY revealed that the Jets were “in the mix” for Cooper during free agency.

However, nothing ever came of it.

Fast forward a few months, and ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that the “ship has sailed” on a potential union between the Jets and Rush.

Now Rush has found a new home, at least for now. This might be a temporary partnership until Tagovailoa is healthy enough to return to the practice field.

Surprise Appearance From the Head Honcho

The Jets held their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, July 29. The media met with head coach Aaron Glenn, a handful of players, and a surprise guest, general manager Darren Mougey.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic indicated on X that they weren’t expecting to speak with Mougey.

One of the topics of conversation during his press conference was the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback.

“Yeah, I’m excited to see Cade [Klubnik] like throughout training camp compete and the whole room Bailey [Zappe], Brady [Cook], and Geno [Smith] watch those guys work and compete and see how they grow throughout training camp,” Mougey said.

The topic was brought back up later in the press conference. ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared the outside speculation about the team potentially adding a veteran QB, and whether that’s feasible, and the challenges of getting a guy up to speed with the playbook in that scenario.

“Yeah, I won’t get into the hypotheticals. I’m just excited to see Cade get his reps during training camp and watch the whole group: Bailey, Brady, and Geno get their reps, develop, and continue to improve while they’re here. We will keep an eye on the landscape as we just mentioned [with] every position across the league on the street that’s no different for every position,” Mougey explained.

Klubnik Is Getting His Shot

The rookie quarterback out of Clemson will have a chance to make his mark. You can’t replicate live bullets.

It sounds like the team will give him a chance during training camp practices and, most importantly, during preseason games to prove his worth.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini described him as the potential “early favorite.”

“So-so day for the QBs: Geno Smith was 3-for-6 in 11 on 11. Best throw was play-action to AD Mitchell — plenty of zip, well-timed on an in-cut. Worst throw came in 7 on 7, an underthrown deep ball to [Adonai] Mitchell (broken up by Brandon Stephens),” Cimini posted on X.

“Rookie Cade Klubnik was 2-for-4 in 11 on 11. Last throw was picked off by LB Mykal Walker (yes, an interception!). The pass was tipped by WR Malik McClain. As I’ve said, Klubnik will get a chance to win the No. 2 job. Remember: This is ramp-up period, so no pads,” Cimini added.