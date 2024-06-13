Jets Named Landing Spot for Previously Retired Veteran

As the New York Jets prepare for training camp, wide receiver Corey Davis is looking for another opportunity to play in the NFL.

A year after stepping away from the league, Davis applied for reinstatement back in March. The Jets released him from the reserve/retired list as a corresponding move, allowing him to enter free agency.

Despite the release, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes that the Jets are still a logical landing spot for Davis.

“A Jets reunion would give them some much-needed receiver depth and Aaron Rodgers could optimize his skill set,” Ballentine wrote. “However, the division rival Buffalo Bills also have a need for more receiver depth and Josh Allen’s deep ball would maximize Davis’ skill set as well.”

The Jets have some legitimate weapons this season, but Davis could be a suitable veteran to add some depth at receiver.

Corey Davis’ Football Career

Even if he never achieved NFL stardom, Davis was a college football superstar.

Davis played for a smaller program in Western Michigan. However, he left the Broncos program as a legend. Along with first-team All-American honors in 2016, Davis left college at the FBS all-time leading receiver with 5,285 career receiving yards.

The Tennessee Titans took Davis with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after his iconic college career. Unfortunately, he has never been able to replicate his college production at the pro level. His career-best season came in 2020, catching 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

Davis joined the Jets in 2021, but failed to break 600 yards in either of his two seasons. Quarterback play could have played a factor with Zach Wilson and others under center, but the lack of production was a disappointment considering he was playing on a three-year, $37.5 million contract.

At 29 years old, Davis should still have a few more years left in the tank if he wants to continue to play football. It’s unclear what kind of interest he’ll generate in free agency, or if the Jets would be interested in bringing him back.

The Jets Have Solid Depth at Wide Receiver

Davis could be a possibility for the Jets. However, if they don’t sign him, they still have plenty of options for Aaron Rodgers.

Garrett Wilson has already established himself as a top wideout in the league. He earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022, and has amassed 187 catches for 2,227 yards in just two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Jets added a pair of wideouts this offseason to take some of the pressure off of Wilson. Mike Williams comes in as an established veteran free agent on a one-year, $10 million deal. Although he’s coming off a torn ACL, Williams has been a proven outside threat when healthy.

The Jets also added a YAC threat in the slot through this year’s draft. Malachi Corley was a dangerous weapon after the catch for Western Kentucky. The third-round pick will likely operate in the slot as a safety valve for Rodgers when his outside threats aren’t able to get open.

Meanwhile, backup options like Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson give the team a bit of depth at the position. Davis could add to that depth, but he doesn’t fill a glaring need for the Jets heading into training camp.