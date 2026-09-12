Cowboys Sign ex-Jets Draft Pick to Active Roster After Malik Davis Injury

Another former Joe Douglas draft pick has found his way to an active roster, as the Dallas Cowboys signed ex-New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda to their 53-man roster in the wake of Malik Davis’ injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Cowboys placed RB Malik Davis on injured reserve and signed RB Israel Abanikanda to their active roster from their practice squad.”

Davis was set to serve as the Cowboys’ primary backup running back behind Javonte Williams before a hip injury suffered in practice on Friday landed him on injured reserve. He’s set to have surgery today, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“Per source: Cowboys running back Malik Davis is scheduled to have hip surgery on Saturday and be placed on injured reserve. He was injured in today’s practice.”

Israel Abanikanda’s Jets Tenure

The New York Jets drafted “Izzy” Abanikanda in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, making the Pittsburgh standout the 143rd overall pick.

Abanikanda was tabbed as a home run hitter with elite speed. He wasn’t necessarily supposed to be a starting running back right away, but was predicted to be able to contribute right away as a return specialist.

“Abanikanda also has the speed of a legit starter. Abanikanda can fly once he clears the second-level, showing off great burst and top gear to pull off explosive plays. His combination of size and speed make him a threat to rip off a touchdown from anywhere on the field,” wrote Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department ahead of the 2023 draft.

“That being said, Abanikanda has a long way to go when it comes to the finer aspects of the position. For once, Abanikanda’s vision and conviction is troubling. He struggles to consistently anticipate rushing lanes, especially between the tackles. Moreover, Abanikanda too often looks hesitant about pressing forward and committing to rushing lanes. That will hurt him a lot in the NFL.”

That outlook ended up being unfortunately fairly accurate, as Abanikanda never really made his mark in New York. He appeared in only six games for the Jets in the 2023 season, and carried the ball 22 times for 70 yards.

He was waived towards the end of the 2024 season and never played another regular-season snap for the Jets.

Israel Abanikanda’s Path Through the NFL

After being waived by the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers claimed him, and he finished the 2024 season with San Francisco.

He stuck around on the 90-man offseason roster in 2025, but was waived in late July.

Abanikanda latched on with the Green Bay Packers for training camp, but was waived once again as part of 53-man roster cuts. He was signed back to the practice squad to start the season, but the Packers moved on shortly after the start of the season.

The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad midseason and has been with them ever since.

With the injury to Davis, Abanikanda has a chance to finally get back on the field and see some regular-season touches. Emari Demercado is likely ahead of him on the depth chart, but his speed could prove useful to Dallas’ offense.