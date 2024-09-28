Cowboys Make Final Decision on Trade for Jets’ Haason Reddick

If the New York Jets plan on trading Haason Reddick, it won’t be in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler was told that Reddick “isn’t a viable option via trade due to cost.”

Dallas is looking at pass-rushing options outside of the building after suffering a string of injuries in the Week 4 matchup versus the New York Giants.

Superstar Micah Parsons suffered a high ankle sprain and DeMarcus Lawrence is dealing with a midfoot sprain. Fowler said Parsons is considered “week-to-week” while the absence for Lawrence is considered “more open-ended, but it’s not a season-ender.”

A Reddick Trade Is Difficult to Envision

Fowler didn’t clarify in his article for ESPN what he meant by the “cost” for Reddick would be too great for the Cowboys.

Did he mean the $14.25 million Reddick is scheduled to make in 2024? Or did he mean the potential trade acquisition cost it would require to convince the Jets to pull the trigger?

Of course, it could be a little of both.

Reddick’s salary is sizable and that would limit the market of potential teams that could even trade for him. Those teams would have to find a way to fit Reddick under the cap to complete a deal.

The Jets sacrificed a conditional 2026 third-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Reddick in the first place back in March. For that to elevate to a second-rounder, Reddick would have to record at least 10 sacks and appear in 67.5% of the defensive snaps.

If the Jets traded him for anything less than what they originally gave up to acquire him, they would look dumb. To be candid, trading him anywhere would probably make them look silly unless they got more back than they gave up.

That seems unlikely because any team acquiring Reddick would only get him as a rental for the rest of this season. It’s a fair question to ask, what version of Reddick would you even be getting?

Is he in shape? Is he in football shape? Plus he’s disgruntled over his contract, would he even report to his new team once he was traded?

We have a lot more questions than answers at this point.

New Report Clarifies Several Details With Jets-Reddick

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers joked and or hinted that Reddick might have fired his agent during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic cleared up those rumors.

“That didn’t actually happen; [Tory] Dandy is still communicating with the Jets on behalf of his client,” Russini revealed in a column posted on Saturday, September 28.

General manager Joe Douglas has stated publicly that the team has zero intention of trading Reddick.

“While the team doesn’t want to give in, other GMs around the league believe the Jets need to start making calls. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5 (they pushed it back this year because of the 17-game season),” Russini said. “I don’t sense panic internally in New York, especially considering the play of 2023 first-rounder Will McDonald has been better than expected (five sacks). As for Reddick, unless he gets a new deal, I don’t expect him to show up anytime soon. At this point, it might be more surprising if he ever plays a single snap for the Jets.”